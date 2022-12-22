Politics
Turkey to Pause After Dash to Single-Digit Rates: Decision Guide
Turkey’s central bank is poised to outrun its interest rate cut cycle at the latest meeting in a year when inflation has soared nearly a quarter of a century.
Last month, policymakers announced plans to end monetary easing after cutting their benchmark to single digits, as demanded by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Standard Chartered Plc is the only dissenter still expecting a 100 basis point cut on Thursday, with all other economists polled by Bloomberg seeing no change from the 9%.
Governor Sahap Kavcioglu defied economic convention in a year that saw the most aggressive global monetary tightening in decades. Four rounds of rate cuts in Turkey lowered the policy rate by 500 basis points during a period when inflation exceeded 80%.
Absent a buffer against the market’s sell-off, Turkey has instead relied on marginal measures and monetary interventions that Bloomberg Economics estimates at $98 billion this year through October to prop up the lira.
The central bank can probably keep policy rates low in the single digits until the election in six months, according to Barclays Plc economist Ercan Erguzel. Turkey has enough foreign exchange liquidity to cover its financing gap over the period, it said in a report.
The current dovish stance of central banks will weaken the lira and put additional pressure on price increases. It will try to contain these negative reactions by relying on tools other than interest rates which have so far guided the financial sector towards lira assets and liabilities, favoring loans to exporters. We also expect the central bank to continue its interventions in the foreign exchange market.
Selva Bahar Baziki, economist. Click here to read more.
Kavcioglu has braved runaway inflation in the belief that lower rates have the power to rein in consumer prices, a view so far unsupported by evidence in Turkey.
The unorthodox approach has been a feature of Erdogan’s tenure as he has increasingly tightened his grip on monetary policy in recent years. Three previous governors who did not toe the line ended up being removed from office by the president.
The price outlook has become a little less dire. Inflation slowed in November for the first time in over a year and a half, thanks in large part to the statistical effect of a high base in 2021.
The central bank expects inflation to end this year at around 65%, 13 times higher than its official target. Erdogan thinks he will crumble to about 40% next year.
By relying on indirect regulations focused on lending and the use of foreign currency, the central bank has meanwhile contributed to distortions that have driven the cost of trade credit below the rates offered for deposits.
High on the president’s agenda ahead of the election is the need to kick the economy into high gear after signs of a slowdown. To that end, it this week announced an $11 billion government-backed cheap loan package targeting small and medium-sized businesses.
Eager to shield households from the soaring cost of living, Erdogan has also offered aid packages, affordable housing projects and subsidized utility bills. On Thursday, he plans to announce a minimum wage increase for next year.
But Erdogan attributes his campaign’s success largely to low interest rates.
We want investors to make investments, Erdogan told his ruling party deputies in a speech on Wednesday. That’s 9%; now invest.
