Trump tax audits required by IRS have been delayed, panel says





WASHINGTON (AP) The IRS failed to pursue mandatory audits of Donald Trump in a timely manner during his presidency, a congressional panel found on Tuesday, raising questions about statements by the former president and senior members of his administration who claimed he could not release his tax returns due to ongoing reviews.

A report released by the Democratic majority on the House Ways and Means Committee said the Trump administration may have ignored an IRS requirement dating back to 1977 that mandates the auditing of a president’s tax returns. The IRS didn’t begin auditing Trump’s 2016 tax returns until April 3, 2019, more than two years into Trump’s presidency and just months after Democrats took control of the House. The date coincides with Rep. Richard Neal, the panel’s chairman, asking the IRS for information related to Trump’s tax returns.

There is no indication that Trump, who announced a third presidential election, sought to directly influence the IRS or discourage the agency from reviewing his tax information. But the report found that the audit process was, at best, inactive.

The 29-page report was released just hours after the committee voted along party lines to release Trump’s tax returns in the coming days, raising the potential for additional revelations related to the former man’s finances. he case who broke political norms by refusing to voluntarily release his return as he sought the presidency. The vote was the culmination of a years-long fight between Trump and Democrats that has played out everywhere from the campaign trail to the halls of Congress and the Supreme Court.

Democrats on the Tax Drafting Ways and Means Committee argued that transparency and the rule of law were at stake, while Republicans countered that the release would set a dangerous precedent for losing tax protections. private life.

It’s about the presidency, not the president, Neal, D-Mass., told reporters.

Texas Rep. Kevin Brady, the senior GOP member of the panel, said, “Unfortunately, the deed is done.

Despite our objections in opposition, Democrats on the Ways and Means Committee have unleashed a dangerous new political weapon that overturns decades of privacy protections, he told reporters. The era of political targeting and the list of enemies of Congress is back and every American, every American taxpayer, who might get on the wrong side of the majority in Congress is now in danger.

Trump spent much of Tuesday evening posting statements on his social media platform that were unrelated to his tax returns. The IRS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

But an accompanying report released by the nonpartisan Joint Congressional Committee on Taxation also found repeated flaws in the IRS’ approach to auditing Trump and his businesses.

IRS auditing officers repeatedly failed to call in specialists with expertise in assessing the complicated structure of Trump’s holdings. They frequently determined that a limited review was warranted because Trump had hired a professional accounting firm that they believed would ensure that Trump reported all items of income and deduction correctly.

We must express our disagreement with the decision not to hire specialists in the face of very complex declarations, says the report of the tax commission. We also do not understand why the fact that a lawyer and accounting firm were involved in the preparation of the declarations ensures the accuracy of the declarations.

Reports on Tuesday renewed examination of one of the biggest questions surrounding Trump since he went from reality TV star to unlikely presidential candidate: Why did he quit? the post-Watergate tradition of White House hopefuls releasing their tax returns? Trump and his entourage have always said that IRS audits prevent him from doing so.

I’d love to give it to them, but I won’t while I’m under audit, Trump said April 10, 2019, before boarding the presidential helicopter.

There is no law that would have prevented Trump from voluntarily releasing his statements even if they were audited. But when Trump talked about being audited, it’s unclear whether he was referring to the mandatory process specifically for presidents or the screenings that are more typical for wealthy individuals.

The New York Times found that before entering the White House, Trump faced an IRS audit potentially tied to a $72.9 million tax refund stemming from $700 million losses. that he had claimed in 2009. Documents released Tuesday indicate that Trump continued to collect tax benefits. of these losses until 2018.

What happened? said Steven Rosenthal, senior fellow at the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center. If it hasn’t been resolved, the IRS has stalled. If this was resolved in favor of Trump, then maybe the IRS turned around and played dead. That’s what we need to find out.

The report raised several red flags about certain aspects of Trump’s tax returns, including his carried forward losses, deductions related to conservation and charitable donations, and loans to his children that could be taxable gifts.

In response to the findings, the Ways and Means Committee is proposing legislation to strengthen the IRS’ approach, requiring an initial report no later than 90 days from the filing of a president’s tax returns. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the chamber would move quickly to move the legislation forward.

Democrats argue the IRS is ill-equipped to audit complex, high-income tax returns, and instead targets filers in the lowest income brackets, which they have tried to remedy with their work in the panel.

Due to the dismantling of IRS funding, they have been unable to do their job, said Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev. They didn’t have the specialized staff to do that for that high-income category, not just that person, but the people who fall into that category.

But Republicans have pledged to cut a recent influx of funding for more IRS agents. It is the first bill they will consider after securing a majority in the House in less than two weeks.

Moving the committees presents another challenge for Trump. Just a day earlier, the House committee on Jan. 6 had voted to make a criminal referral to the Justice Department for Trump’s role in sparking the violent insurgency in the United States Capitol. He also faces an increasingly intense investigation in Atlanta for trying to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results. And he is facing growing criticism from his fellow Republicans for contributing to the party’s disappointing performance in recent midterm months.

The Trump family business, The Trump Organization, was convicted earlier this month of tax evasion for helping some executives dodge taxes on company-paid benefits such as apartments and luxury cars.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg told The Associated Press in an interview last week that his office’s investigation into Trump and his companies is continuing.

We will follow the facts and continue to do our job, Bragg said.

Trump argued there was little to learn from his tax returns, even as he fought to keep them private.

You can’t learn much from tax returns, but it’s illegal to release them if they don’t belong to you! he complained on his social media network last weekend.

___

Kinnard reported from Columbia, South Carolina. Associated Press writers Paul Wiseman contributed from Washington and Michael R. Sisak and Jill Colvin in New York contributed to this report.

___

This story was first published on December 20, 2022. It was updated on December 21, 2022 to correct Horsford’s statement that IRS agents were unable, or unable, to to do their job.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/business-donald-trump-richard-neal-c697c4e300948a9e2638d0d9fbbe2f96 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos