Who is Ayla Malik who is in a relationship with Imran Khan? name came in sex audio – india





3 audios leaked so far

Imran Khan’s party calls these audios fake. But there is no shortage of people who believe this audio clip is real. In an audio by Imran Khan, the woman whose voice is heard from the other side is narrated as Ayla Malik. All three alleged audios of Ayla Malik, 52, with Imran Khan have been leaked so far. In these audios that have gone viral, a very lewd conversation takes place between Ayla Malik and Imran Khan.

Dirty conversation with Imran Khan in audio!

In these audios, Imran Khan praises the “art” of establishing a physical relationship. Ayla reportedly said in the audio: ‘I can’t come to meet you. I’m in a lot of pain. I can’t even tell the doctor what you did to me. Satan.’ After that, Imran Khan said, “Can we meet tomorrow. My family and kids are coming. Let me avoid all this. Apart from that, two other such videos of Imran Khan are going viral in which he talks about very obscene things.

Imran Khan’s affair with Ayla?

Now, after Imran Khan’s leaked audio, many such old videos are going viral in which the two are seen together. Ayla Malik was previously associated with the Millat party, but later joined Imran Khan’s party. Ayla Mallick’s closeness to Imran Khan is well known. Ayla Malik managed Imran Khan’s election campaign in the Mianwali region. It is claimed that Imran Khan and Ayla have had a very close romantic relationship for a long time.

Ayala belongs to a big political house

Former journalist Ayla Malik belongs to a prominent political family in Pakistan. She is the niece of the former President of Pakistan, Sardar Farooq Ahmed Khan Leghari. Ayla’s grandfather ‘Amir Muhammad Khan’ was the Governor of West Pakistan. Along with this, Ayla is the sister of former minister Sumaira Malik. One of Pakistan’s most beautiful female leaders, Ayla belongs to Imran Khan’s PTI party. Ayla Malik was also an MP from 2002 to 2007.

ban on standing for election because of a fake diploma

In 2009, Imran Khan appeared on Ayla Malik’s TV show. At that time, Ayla Malik was anchored in a television channel Duniya News. Ayla Malik’s Situation Room TV show starring Ayla Malik was airing in Dunya News. On this show, Ayla even called Imran Khan a national hero. Imran Khan gave Ayla Malik a ticket from his seat in Mianwali in 2013. However, Ayla Malik was banned from running for office due to a fake diploma. In fact, Ayla’s 12th degree turned out to be wrong.

ayla malik is divorced

In fact, the role number in Ayla Malik’s degree was that of a male candidate. Let us tell you that at that time Ayla’s sister Sumaira was associated with Nawaz Sharif’s party. Meanwhile, there was no shortage of people who believed that Sumaira had reported Ayla. Later, Sumaira also joined PTI. On May 10, 2013, Ayla Malik was injured after unidentified gunmen opened fire on her convoy in Mianwali. Ayla’s husband’s name is Yar Muhammad Rind. Although they are divorced. He is also a politician.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://newsleadindia.com/india/who-is-ayla-malik-who-is-in-a-relationship-with-imran-khan-name-has-come-in-sex-audio/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos