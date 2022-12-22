Reviews | Zelensky’s speech shows that freedom wins in Ukraine for now

Comment this story Comment

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has made a career out of comedy, but the Russian invasion of his country 10 months ago brought out his talent for the most inspiring drama. Before a joint session of Congress on Wednesday, Zelensky thanked the United States for its military and financial support, presented a flag signed by troops defending the Ukrainian town of Bakhmut and called his country’s struggle a front line in a global battle for freedom and democracy against tyrants who seek to rewrite the international order. Comparing the war in Ukraine to the American Revolution, he said Russian tyranny had lost control over us.

Ukrainian courage and American determination must secure the future of our common freedom, he said.

His speech culminated in a whirlwind of events that included President Bidens’ official confirmation that the United States would send a Patriot missile defense system to Ukraine. Patriots will help protect against Russian aerial bombardment fired from Moscow 76 missiles in Friday night alone, 16 of which penetrated the air defense of Ukraine. The assault destroyed half of Ukraine’s electrical infrastructure, according to the United Nations. A new $44.9 billion economic and military aid package, included in Congress’ must-see omnibus spending bill, will bring full US support since the beginning of the war to 110 billion dollars.

Massive as that support is, it is neither everything Mr. Zelensky wants nor everything he and his people need. The symbolism of providing advanced patriots despite Russian warnings that it would be provocative, as well as previous hesitations by the US government should not be underestimated. And yet, the practical effect of a single battery should not be overestimated either. Troops need training to use them, and their most cost-effective application is against missiles and aircraft, not the Iranian-made drones that Russia increasingly relies on. Mr. Zelensky said at a joint press conference with Mr. Biden that he would return later for more patriots and Mr. Biden indicated that, while pledging to help Ukraine defend itself, the United States would refrain from sending weapons that could provoke a wider conflict with Russia.

Wednesday nevertheless sent a strong signal of material and political commitment, Ukrainian and American. As such, the day provided a capstone to a year that began with fears of rapid and complete Russian conquest, but ended with frustration for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Ukraine has lost ground, that’s for sure; but he took it back. The chances of it emerging from the war as a viable state are far greater than the chances of Russia swallowing it. Ukraine did not capitulate in a few days, as Mr. Putin had expected, and the fight cost Russia and Ukraine dearly in blood and money.

To call this unexpected situation a miracle would not do justice to the courage and sacrifice of the Ukrainian people, led by Mr. Zelensky. Nor would it give due credence to the strategic choices made by the Biden administration and US NATO allies, none of which were predestined, all of which involved risk and most of which paid off. There is indeed a global struggle between the forces of autocracy and democracy. Democracies have stood firm in Ukraine, and this is a historic achievement.

Mr. Putin Russia is not the only struggling autocracy of its own making. In China, President Xi Jinping started the year boasting with Mr Putin of a broad Moscow-Beijing partnership but ended it in the face of a wave of protests, sluggish economic growth, the failure of the zero-covid strategy touted by Mr. Xis and a decline in global prestige. Despite its violent efforts at repression, Iran’s theocracy is still challenged by a democratic movement led by women. In the United States, on the other hand, democracy was strengthened by the defeat of almost all the candidates who refused election in the midterm elections. Among the factors that helped was the example of the resistance of Ukraine.

It is far too early to claim victory in Ukraine. Ukrainian officials predict that Mr Putin could attempt a new ground offensive as from January. The Russian autocrat continues his campaign to starve and freeze the Ukrainian civilian population, one of the war crimes for which he and the soldiers who commit them should be held accountable. Still, Mr. Zelensky’s visit should encourage reflection on the central role Western political will has played in helping Ukraine resist. Mr. Putin’s best hope and our main concern is evidence that US support for Ukraine could become less bipartisan. Polls show significant drop in support for aid among Republican voters; the likely next House speaker, Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), has made equivocal statements on the matter. And in October, 30 progressive House Democrats made (and quickly recanted) a woefully premature call for US-brokered negotiations. All the more reason to like Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnells speech in the Senate on Wednesday, in which he supported the acceleration of aid to Ukraine, rightly noting that our support for Ukraine is morally right, but not only. It is also a direct investment in cold, hard American interests.

These interests include: the stability and peace of a continent with which the United States has close and complex social, economic, and political ties; the sanctity of international borders; and deterrence of military aggression. US engagement with Ukraine is costly, but far less costly than living in a world where Mr. Putin sets the rules.

The world is too interconnected and interdependent to allow anyone to stand aside and at the same time feel safe when such a battle continues, Zelensky said. Your money is not charity. It is an investment in global security and democracy.

Mr. Biden has so far made this argument convincingly. He can underline the favorable results of the American policy in 2022 to strengthen it in the year to come. We will stay with you as long as it takes, Mr. Biden promised Mr. Zelensky on Wednesday. There is no reasonable alternative to Russian aggression, a threat to the whole world.

