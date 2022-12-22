One of Trump’s Backers’ First Messages to the Republican Party: Dump Him





The greatest threat to Donald Trump’s grip on the Republican Party has always come from the ranks of his own supporters, rather than those who have always hated him. So it’s significant that one of his early backers is swinging against him.

In February 2016, when Rep. Tom Marino became one of the first Republican members of Congress to endorse Trump, he called the decision a life-changing moment and hailed the presidential candidate as a new voice that won’t change. was not indebted to Wall Street.

At the time, Trump was still locked in a close nomination battle with Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, and he was struggling to garner support from elected officials. Marino, a former prosecutor who represented a rural northern Pennsylvania district, didn’t just endorse it. He was a strong and proud Trump booster who helped lead his campaign in the state and joined his presidential transition team following his victory.

Trump has expressed affection for Marino and Lou Barletta, another congressman and co-chair of the Trump campaign in Pennsylvania, calling them thunder and lightning.

As president, Trump tapped Marino to be director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy, though Marino stepped down after questions about his opioid record. He resigned from Congress in 2019 shortly after entering his fifth term, citing recurring kidney problems.

In that year’s Republican primary for governor of Pennsylvania, Marino sharply criticized Trump for refusing to endorse Barletta, who lost that race to Doug Mastriano. Now he’s urging fellow Republicans to move on.

I think the Republican Party needs to do whatever it takes to get away from Trump, Marino said in an interview. He certainly, I think, cost the party some losses in that election that we had in November. I am deeply disappointed with him.

In an unpublished letter he shared with The New York Times, Marino lambasted Trump for acting like a childish bully by attacking Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, whom the former president tore up while Ron DeSanctimonious as the Republicans were beginning to coalesce around a possible alternative for 2024. .

To win his support, Marino wrote, Trump should have grown up and acted in the presidency and refrained from calling potential candidates derogatory names.

Trump, he added, threw several people close to him under the bus; has no idea what loyalty means; and sorely lacking in character and integrity.

Understanding the events of January 6

I will not support Trump, in fact, I will campaign against him, Marinos’ letter concluded. Our country deserves a mature, respectful and honest person to lead our nation.

The Trump campaign did not respond to a request for comment.

Trump keeps sinking

Evidence that Trump is weakening within the Republican Party mounts daily, and Marinos’ letter is just the latest indicator.

GOP primary voters are on the move, said Mike DuHaime, a Republican strategist, nodding to Trump’s worsening poll numbers in hypothetical 2024 matchups. They’re exhausted from having to defend his every word and actions, he added, and want similar policies and fight without all the drama.

Consider the less than throaty party reaction to Monday’s big news: Jan. 6 committees are calling on the Justice Department to prosecute Trump. The panel also released a damning 154-page summary of its final report, which will be released in full on Wednesday.

This evidence led to an overriding and direct conclusion: the central cause of Jan. 6 was a man, former President Donald Trump, whom many others followed, the summary says. None of the events of January 6 would have happened without him.

Trump responded with typical bluster. These people don’t understand that when they come after me, he posted on Truth Social, people who love freedom gather around me.

He continued: It strengthens me. What doesn’t kill me makes me stronger.

There is no sign of that so far. As Maggie Haberman writes in assessing the damage done both by the recent actions of former presidents and by the committees’ investigation, Trump is significantly diminished, a diminished presence in the political landscape.

Two potential presidential candidates, former Vice President Mike Pence and Governor Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas, have argued that Trump acted recklessly on Jan. 6, although they argued he shouldn’t be criminally prosecuted.

In the Senate, Trump also didn’t get much political coverage on Monday. Only one Republican senator, Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, endorsed his presidential candidacy.

The entire nation knows who is responsible for this day, Sen. Mitch McConnell, the Minority Leader, told reporters on Capitol Hill. Beyond that, I have no immediate observations.

Sen. John Thune, a Republican from South Dakota, said the panel interviewed credible witnesses. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, while criticizing what she called a political process, said Trump bore some responsibility for the riot.

And even in the House, which is still Trump country, the reaction has been far from a thorough and orchestrated pushback.

Representative Kevin McCarthy of California, the top Republican in the House, perhaps aware that he needs moderate Republicans to back his presidential bid just as much as he needs pro-Trump supporters, has nothing said.

McCarthy’s lieutenants dutifully attacked the Jan. 6 panel, but there was no phalanx of pro-Trump surrogates holding court for reporters on Capitol Hill, no point-by-point rebuttal of the committee’s key findings.

Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York, who is in charge of Republican messaging, posted a single tweet calling the Jan. 6 investigation a partisan charade. Rep. Jim Jordan, the new chairman of the House Oversight Committee, complained that McCarthy was not allowed to bring his allies on the panel, which he boycotted after Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected his first two choices. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia took on communist Democrats and attacked Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, one of two Republicans on the committee, as whiner Adam.

More often than not, Republicans preferred to change the subject to something other than the year-end spending bill that many on the right oppose, the recent wave of migrants along the border, Twitter’s handling of Articles on Hunter Bidens Laptop in 2020 or the Effects of Inflation.

Did the January 6 hearings hurt Trump?

Democrats tend to view Republicans’ attitude toward Trump as cynical in nature rather than principled, remembering how much of the party rallied to his side in early 2021 and then eagerly demanded his approval in 2022.

If the GOP had won the House by a wide margin and taken the Senate off the backs of Trump’s nominees, the reaction to this recent unrest would be very, very different, Dan Pfeiffer, President Barack Obama’s former communications director, wrote on Tuesday. in his Substack newsletter.

What is missing, however, is that the January 6 committee, particularly its primetime hearings over the summer, which captivated millions of viewers, appears to have been at least a minor factor in the Republican losses this year.

One of the few polls to attempt to isolate the issue came out this week. In polls commissioned by Protect Democracy, a nonpartisan watchdog group, 46% of voters in five battleground states said the Jan. 6 hearings were a factor in their decision. And a larger group of 57% said they had at least been exposed to hearings.

The poll focused on so-called Republicans and independents who voted for a Democrat in one race and a Republican in another. In Arizona, 20.9% of those ticket dispatchers said Jan. 6 was an important factor in their vote. In Pennsylvania, that number was only 8.5%. These numbers are quite modest, but every vote counts.

When I recently asked Sarah Longwell, a Republican consultant who has worked to defeat Holocaust deniers in places like Arizona and Pennsylvania, to assess the role democracy has played midterm, she was cautious.

I think we just won an important battle and sent a message to Republicans that election denial and extremism lose with swing/independent voters in states that hold the keys to political power, he said. she stated in an email. But it was too early, she said, to say that American democracy was out of the woods.

So far, the most powerful argument among the Republican Party base has not been Trump’s behavior in office, but the increasingly mainstream view that his obsession with the 2020 election has cost crucial GOP seats this year.

This might be the most powerful anti-Trump argument of all, said Vanderbilt University political scientist John Sides: This election denial is a political loser.

All that matters is interpretation, Sides said. If this perception takes root, then the real reason doesn’t matter.

Top lawmakers in Washington have unveiled a sprawling spending plan that would keep government open until next fall after reaching a compromise on billions of dollars in federal spending, reports Emily Cochrane. Congress faces a midnight Friday deadline to fund the government or face a shutdown.

The House Ways and Means Committee is today considering the release of Trump's tax returns. Such a move would risk retaliation from Republicans, writes Alan Rappeport.

Congress has offered $1 billion to help poor countries deal with climate change, a figure significantly lower than what President Biden pledged, Lisa Friedman reports.

