Profile: Ayla Malik





Ayla Malik, a descendant of a feudal family, is a Pakistani stateswoman who served as a member of the National Assembly from 2002 to 2007 in a seat reserved for women.

Granddaughter of Malik Amir Mohammad Khan of Kalabagh, powerful feudal lord and former governor of West Pakistan, she was born on October 6, 1970 in Mianwali.

Ayla’s brother, Sumaira Malik, is also a politician who served as a member of the National Assembly until 2013. They are the nieces of Pakistan’s eighth President Sardar Farooq Ahmed Khan Leghari.

Ayla Malik entered politics in the 90s by becoming a member of the Millat party led by Farooq Leghari. She first served as Deputy General Secretary of the Millat Party, then joined Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) in 2011, where she served as campaign manager for ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan in Mianwali.

The former ruling party failed to secure enough seats to appoint Ayla Malik to parliament. Imran Khan then decided to run her for the seat of his hometown in Mianwali in the elections, having decided to retain the seat of Rawalpindi.

The PTI leader also tried her luck in broadcast journalism by hosting a current affairs program “Situation Room with Ayla Malik” on Dunya News.

In 2013, Malik was injured after unidentified people attacked her convoy in her hometown.

She remained active in politics on and off as her career was marred by several scandals.

From holding fake education certificates to defaulting on a loan of Rs 40 million from Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited, she has stayed in the news over the years and been disqualified from running for office. part of Mianwali in 2013.

Recently, the former minister was trending on social sites for allegedly being featured in an audio chat with PTI Chairman Imran Khan. A debate has started on social platforms with people questioning the conduct of the self-proclaimed populist leader while Ayla remains mum on the leaks.

