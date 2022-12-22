Indonesia to ban bauxite exports from June 2023 – The Diplomat

Publicity

Indonesian President Joko Jokowi Widodo yesterday announced that the country would ban bauxite exports from June 2023, underscoring his government’s determination to develop a domestic mineral refining and processing industry.

“The government is committed to continually strengthening the sovereignty of our natural resource sector and adding value to the domestic market. [products] in order to open up as many jobs as possible, raise currencies and create even economic growth,” the president said, while announce the policy at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta.

As with a previous ban on exports of unprocessed nickel ore, the ban on washed bauxite ore aims to force foreign companies to invest in bauxite processing facilities in Indonesia, in order to increase the country’s revenue through to its natural resources.

Jokowi acknowledged that in the short term, the ban would likely reduce bauxite shipments to foreign buyers before the benefits of the policy start to kick in. According to a report in TempoIndonesia could lose between 500 and 600 million dollars a year during the first years.

Usually there is a decline in export value at the beginning, but in the second, third, fourth year [of the policy implementation], the jump may start to be visible, Jokowi said. So don’t hesitate, I tell the ministers not to worry about this policy, you have to be confident. The Indonesian leader estimated that the ban would eventually increase state revenue from 21 trillion rupiah ($1.35 billion) to 62 trillion rupiah ($3.9 billion).

The export ban, which was heralded by comments from Indonesian officials, followed Jokowi’s announcement that Indonesia would appeal a recent World Trade Organization (WTO) ruling regarding its three-year ban on nickel ore exports.

Indonesia, previously the world’s largest exporter of nickel ore, declared a ban on the export of unprocessed ore in August 2019, and introduced national processing requirements that required companies to process or purify raw materials in Indonesia before exporting them. These measures came into force in early 2020, shortly after the European Union filed a complaint with the WTO.

In its ruling late last month, the WTO panel agreed with the EU’s assertion, saying that neither the nickel export ban nor the domestic processing requirement (DPR) violated the rules of world trade.

But Jokowi said Indonesia would not bow to the dictates of the WTO, especially when the world’s most powerful countries very often refuse to do so. We want to be a developed country, we want to create jobs, Jokowi said then. If we are afraid of being sued and back down, we will not be a developed country.

Diplomats economics columnist James Guild observed this week that this is in line with a long-standing Indonesian drive to develop its own industries, rather than let its raw materials generate wealth overseas. As he said, nickel is on Indonesian soil and the government wants to extract as much value as possible from it, whether or not it conforms to free market principles. If that means disrupting markets and rejecting free trade, that’s perfectly fine.

Guild also noted that the Indonesian actions were part of a growing trend of economic nationalism at a time of growing strategic competition. Countries around the world are employing what we might call economic governance, the use of policy tools such as tariffs and export bans to intervene in markets in pursuit of national strategic goals. , he wrote.

The question is how many other commodities will receive similar treatment in the months and years to come. Jokowi has previously flagged possible restrictions on the export of tin and copper and the impact this could have on Indonesia’s relations with its major trading partners.