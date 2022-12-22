Oh, for a direct answer to a direct question. Escapism and politicians can go together like Downing Street and parties, but you can go too far.

Lack of candor often seemed to be the UK government’s main way of doing business under Boris Johnson. He deceived, told partial truths and claimed temporary amnesia about partygate and the Chris Pincher affair, and his shadowy ministers were supposed to defend every detail of it.

All the politicians cut themselves off, but Johnson seemed willing to say anything to avoid admitting responsibility. Who could forget him saying that no one warned me that holding a garden party at the height of the lockdown was against the rules when he himself had made the rules?

American statesman Henry Kissinger once said that 90% of politicians give the other 10% a bad name. A bit harsh, but the linguistic dodges used by politicians drive people quietly crazy. This little collection of infuriating wheezes helps explain why trust is such a difficult word in politics.

Well, let’s explain in more detail what this means

Translation: I don’t have a scooby what will that mean.

If Liz Truss has taught us anything, it’s not to go to Lancashire where they hate fracking and talk about how you’re going to allow fracking.

If you do, BBC Lancashires Graham Liver will sniff you out and wait for you. You will say that fracking will only happen with local consent and you will point out that no one there wants it. What does local consent look like? the hell ask.

And after a long painful pause, you’ll be reduced to this: the Secretary of Energy will explain in more detail what it looks like.

Sounds like you don’t know, Liver will hit back and everyone who listens will agree with him. By teatime, half the adult population will have heard the clip and wondered why Liver isn’t on Today.

We made a mistake

Translation: You discovered us

Let’s say I don’t know, let’s say you wanted a veteran MP suspended from Parliament for violating lobbying rules by changing the parliamentary standards process. So let’s say you were forced into a descent.

Instead of everyone seeing through us and being screwed, you can call it a mistake. Nadhim Zahawi used the defense of error in November 2021 over the actions of his fellow ministers in the Owen Paterson case.

As motive is so hard to prove, you can present virtually anything as honest error, including breaking the rules (see B Johnson, January 2022, Downing Street lockdown parties there are had things that we just didn’t fully understand).

I will not prejudge this investigation

Translation: They will buy this, right?

I will not prejudge the outcome of this investigation. Yes, this photo/testimony/video clip shows that the Minister is guilty but since he has not yet resigned, I will claim that an investigation could miraculously exonerate him.

Used ad nauseam by Tories over Boris Johnson’s lockdown party allegations.

I’m not going to speculate on good hypothetical situations when the ethical thing to say isn’t the best thing for your relationship with the boss, like when broadcaster Kay Burley asked Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab in January if Johnson should resign if found guilty of lying to Parliament.

I want to look forward, not back

Translation: don’t remind me of what I said before, please

Ideal if you don’t want to be reminded of conflicting opinions you’ve had in the past. Keir Starmer says it every time Brexit comes around.

Were willing to make tough choices

Translation: We were going to make your life worse and you are going to hate us for it.

Liz Truss is the virtuoso here, promising at the Conservative conference in October that she was ready to make tough choices for economic growth. His tough choices brought down the economy, made us all poorer, and the popularity of the government soared.

I don’t take lessons [add opponents name as appropriate]

Translation: Watch me change the subject

Nicola Sturgeons’ favorite expression, this one, is regularly used during Prime Ministers’ Questions. Basically, it can be translated as: hey everyone, look over there! Typically used when the FM wants to change the subject.

I misspoke [when caught saying something candid]

Translation: Oops, was that on tape?

Number 10 said Ben Wallace misspoke when the defense minister was caught on the microphone in 2019 suggesting during a conversation with his French counterpart that Johnson had prorogued parliament because he had no of majority (for its controversial approach to Brexit). The Prime Minister publicly claimed that he had done so to enable a new legislative program to be presented to parliament.

A language error can also be translated as an error, as in February when Boris Johnson said that Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich had been sanctioned when he had not.

Why don’t they just say they were wrong?

And some other alternative interpretations:

What I want to focus on, please stop asking me hard questions.

I don’t think that’s the question you should be asking, please stop asking me hard questions.

I don’t agree with this analysis, here are some other stats that sound better.

Its constant scrutiny is delaying decision-making while we see which direction the polls are going.

There’s a conversation to be had about it, we’re not committing anything.

In some ways it didn’t work as well as we had hoped.

. And: The PM is not hiding under a desk the PM is under a desk, surrounded by empty sherry bottles

Just a parting thought: even if we despair of doublespeak, do we really want the alternative? We can dream of outspoken politicians who apply no filter to their words, but there is a name for this Donald Trump. Maybe conservative hedging isn’t so bad. You might even say there’s a conversation to be had.