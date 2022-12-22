Donald Trump’s tax records show $53 million in net losses over six years





Donald Trump paid $1.8 million in federal income tax for the six years between 2015 and 2020 as he reported $53 million in net losses over the period spanning his 2016 campaign for the White House and most of his term as US President.

Details of Trump’s tax payments appeared in a summary of his tax returns released by the Democratic-led U.S. House Ways and Means Committee this week after four years of legal wrangling. The panel is expected to release full redacted versions of Trump’s tax returns in the coming days.

The summary, which was compiled by the nonpartisan Joint Congressional Committee on Taxation, showed Trump reported no taxable income for 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2020, years in which he accrued $82 million. combined losses. The two years for which he reported taxable income were 2018 and 2019, with adjusted gross income of nearly $29 million.

The documents show how aggressively Trump used tax deductions and reported losses to reduce his tax bill during the height of his political career and public service. The JCT said it had no opinion on whether the former president should have paid more or less tax than he actually did in those years, but noted a series of items on Trump’s tax returns.

Among them was interest income from related-party loans made to some of Trump’s children, including Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. The JCT said these raise questions about whether the loans were bona fide arm’s length transactions or whether the transfers were disguised gifts that could result in gift tax and denial of interest deductions by related borrowers.

Like many real estate developers, Trump’s business is structured through tax-exempt transfer vehicles where ultimate tax is paid on his personal returns submitted to the Internal Revenue Service.

The report noted that the majority of Trump vehicles in some years either reported no gross income (i.e. only expenses), or gross income and expenses that fully offset, raising the issue. whether these were valid business or commercial activities, or whether these schedules contained costs arising from personal activities or hobbies.

Richard Neal, the Democratic chairman of the Ways and Means Committee, justified his prosecution and the release of Trump’s tax returns on the grounds that the IRS failed to conduct a mandatory audit of former presidents’ tax returns while he was at the White House.

For four years, the committee has been reviewing how the IRS enforces federal tax laws against a president and ensures compliance, he said Tuesday night.

A president is no ordinary taxpayer. They wield power and influence unlike any other American. And with great power comes even greater responsibility, he added.

But Republicans blasted the release of the tax returns as politically motivated.

“I am deeply concerned about the recent erosions in taxpayer confidentiality and the dangerous precedent set today that undermines confidence in our tax laws and our legislature,” Mike Crapo, the top Republican on the Finance Committee, said Wednesday. Senate.

