Trump paid no income tax in 2020, ruling losses claimed





WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) – Donald Trump paid no income tax in the last full year of his presidency as he reported a loss from his sprawling business interests, tax figures released by a panel show. of Congress.

The filings, released late Tuesday by the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee after a years-long fight, show that Trump’s income and his tax liability fluctuated widely during his four years in office. the White House.

Records have shattered the former Republican president’s long-cultivated image as a successful businessman as he mounts another bid for the White House.

Trump and his wife, Melania, paid some form of tax for all four years, the documents show, but were able to minimize their income taxes for several years because Trump’s business income was more than offset by the deductions and losses.

The committee questioned the legitimacy of some of those deductions, including one of $916 million, and members said Tuesday the tax returns lacked detail. The panel is expected to release redacted versions of its full statements in the coming days.

Trump has refused to release his tax returns during both his presidential bids and his election campaign, even though every other major-party presidential candidate has done so for decades.

The committee obtained the records after a years-long struggle and voted on Tuesday to make them public.

A Trump spokesperson said the release of the documents was politically motivated.

“If this injustice can happen to President Trump, it can happen to all Americans for no reason,” Trump Organization spokesman Steven Cheung said Wednesday.

Democrats on the panel said their review found that tax authorities were not properly reviewing Trump’s complex tax returns to ensure accuracy.

[1/2]U.S. President Donald Trump departs on a trip to West Point, New York from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Cheriss May/File Photo

Although the U.S. Internal Revenue Service is supposed to audit presidents’ tax returns every year, it didn’t until Democrats lobbied in 2019.

The IRS assigned only one officer to audit most of the time, the panel found, and failed to review some of the deductions claimed by Trump.

The IRS declined to comment.

Before taking office, Trump reported heavy losses for many years from his business to offset hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue, according to media reports and trial testimony about his finances.

Documents released by the committee showed that this trend continued during his time in the White House.

Meanwhile, Trump and his wife were liable for self-employment and household employment taxes. As a result, they paid a total of $3 million in taxes over those four years.

But the deductions allowed them to minimize their tax liability over several years.

In 2017, Trump and his wife reported negative adjusted gross income of $12.9 million, resulting in a net income tax of $750, records show.

They reported adjusted gross income of $24.3 million in 2018 and paid net tax of $1 million, while in 2019 they reported income of $4.4 million in 2019 and paid $134 $000 in taxes.

In 2020, they reported a loss of $4.8 million and paid no net income tax.

Reporting by Andy Sullivan in Washington Additional reporting by Doina Chiacu in Washington Editing by Scott Malone and Matthew Lewis

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/us/trump-paid-no-income-tax-2020-reported-losses-office-records-show-2022-12-21/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos