Reviews | Release of tax records reveals scandals over Trump and the IRS





Comment this story Comment In 2020, President Donald Trump and Melania Trump paid no federal income taxes by claiming millions in questionable deductions and carrying forward losses from previous years. Somehow, it’s not the most outrageous detail to emerge after the House’s four-year legal tussle to get Mr. Trump’s tax returns. It turns out that the Internal Revenue Service did not conduct much less comprehensive mandatory reviews of Mr. Trump’s statements while he was president, despite its own 1977 internal policy requiring such reviews and the White House claims they were happening. A report by the House Ways and Means Committee, released after members voted Tuesday to make Mr. Trump’s statements public, proposes codifying into law the standard that every president since Richard M. Nixon has observed, until to Mr. Trump: the routine release of presidential tax returns. In April 2019, the same day the committee inquired about the status of mandatory presidential audits, the IRS informed Mr. Trump that his 2015 return would be reviewed. But the audit was handed mostly to an agent, and Mr. Trump threw sand into the wheels. The sole IRS employee had to review a return that included more than 400 flow-through entities, numerous schedules, foreign tax credits, and millions of losses carried forward from previous years. An accompanying report from the Joint Committee on Taxation, summarizing Mr. Trump’s statements, raises questions about several deductions he claimed. For example, he took a $21.1 million deduction in 2015 for donating 158 acres of real estate, but had no qualified appraisal for the land. He also said he made cash donations of more than $500,000 in 2018 and 2019 without justification, according to the report. Greg Sargent: How Trump’s tax release explodes a big GOP myth An internal IRS memo said Mr. Trump’s taxes were so complicated that it is not possible to get the resources available to review all potential issues. In other words, even if the agency wanted it, it didn’t have the resources for a thorough review. The Congressional report recommends that the IRS assign two senior officers, along with partnerships, foreign transactions, and financial product specialists, to ensure that all presidential audits are thorough and timely. It’s obvious. Alas, this problem is bigger than Mr. Trump. Former IRS commissioner Charles Rettig said the agency lacked the resources to scrutinize the filings of many people in Mr Trump’s stratum. We are regularly under-armed, he said. No American should be too big to audit. Fortunately, the Cut Inflation Act provided $79 billion for IRS modernization, including increased resources to sift through complex returns for high-income taxpayers. Paying taxes is a citizen’s responsibility. Taking steps to ensure presidents pay what they owe, by requiring mandatory audits and returning to the norm of publishing presidential statements, would help restore public confidence that tax laws are being administered. fairly and applied equally. The Messages view | About the Editorial Board Editorials represent the opinions of The Post as an institution, as determined by debate among members of the Editorial Board, based in the Opinions section and separate from the newsroom. Members of the editorial board and areas of intervention: Opinion Editor David Shipley; associate editor Karen Tumulty; Associate Opinion Editor Stephen Stromberg (National Politics and Policy, Legal Affairs, Energy, Environment, Healthcare); Associate Editor Jonathan Capehart (National Policy); Lee Hockstader (immigration; issues affecting Virginia and Maryland); David E. Hoffman (global public health); James Hohmann (domestic and electoral politics, including White House, Congress, and governors); Charles Lane (foreign affairs, national security, international economy); Heather Long (economics); Associate Editor Ruth Marcus; and Molly Roberts (technology and society). Popular Opinion Articles See 3 more stories

