Writer E Jean Carroll says Donald Trump’s alleged rape ended his love life | donald trump





E Jean Carroll, the magazine columnist who says she was raped by Donald Trump in the locker room of a New York department store in the mid-1990s, said in a legal deposition that following the alleged incident, the music stopped in his love life.

Carroll said she did not develop a romantic relationship after the alleged encounter with Trump at Bergdorf Goodman and said she had not had sex in nearly 30 years.

Thinking about it, maybe that’s what happened in Bergdorfs, she said.

Trump denies the incident and denied knowing Carroll, calling the allegation a complete scam. The former president also made disparaging remarks about Carroll, who he said was not my type.

Carroll sued Trump for defamation, saying his denial of the event and derogatory comments damaged his reputation. She recently expanded her claim to include rape via a new New York state law that allows those who allege sexual assault to sue beyond the statute of limitations.

Trump’s deposition has not been released. A civil trial could take place next year.

Excerpts from Carrolls’ testimony were released on Tuesday. When questioned by a Trump attorney, Carroll said she didn’t want to tell people she was raped.

Women who have been raped are considered less in this society, are considered spoiled property, are considered rather stupid to allow themselves to be assaulted, she told lawyer Alina Habba.

Carroll also said rape victims are asked why they didn’t scream or come forward sooner. The #MeToo movement, she says, has helped her rethink her experience. Since filing her lawsuit against Trump, she said, she had lost her job.

I’m seen as an untrustworthy woman, seen now as a woman who can’t be believed,” Carroll said. I’m considered a pretty dumb, stupid woman that what happened to her happened to her.

Carroll said the rape took place after Trump asked her for help choosing a gift for a woman in the department store’s lingerie section. Each suggested the other try on some underwear, an exchange she thought she could tell friends over dinner later.

I laugh and I think that’s the best thing, Carroll said.

But when the couple entered the locker room, Carroll said under oath, Trump pushed her against the wall, bumping her head twice.

I was so shocked that I didn’t speak, she said. What I did was I laughed.

Carroll said Trump pulled down her pantyhose and sexually assaulted her. The incident lasted a very short time, she said, adding that she never felt like Trump wanted to hurt her.

But he didn’t care about me, Carroll said. I was just there.

The writer said he later described the incident to a friend.

She told me I had been raped, Carroll said, adding that the thought had not occurred to her.

In her deposition, Carroll said if she had been asked about the encounter even four or five years ago, she would have said it had no impact on her life.

But I understood that this rape changed my life, which is shocking for me to understand now, she said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/dec/21/writer-e-jean-carroll-rape-donald-trump-deposition The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos