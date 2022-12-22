To commemorate Mother’s Day, Joko Widodo’s Instagram uploads are once again attracting attention





ZONABANTEN.com Today, Thursday, December 22, 2022, is Mother’s Day. So many people started to express their gratitude for the services of women, mothers and wives, as well as President Joko Widodo. In the latest Instagram upload of the President of the Seventh State of Indonesia, @jokowi, there is a photo with an atmosphere of solidarity. Don’t forget that there is also a caption in the download: Also read: Personality test: choose an apple and find out what it reveals about your personality On December 22, 1928, female fighters from 30 women’s organizations from 12 cities in Java and Sumatra organized the first Indonesian Women’s Congress in Yogyakarta. They discussed the grand agenda of a nation struggling for independence, from the role of women in the struggle, nation building, to health issues for mothers and toddlers and early marriage. The spirit of the female warriors who gathered in Yogyakarta 94 years ago is still felt and relevant to this day. Indonesian women continue to play an important role in the nation’s journey. With empowered mothers, Indonesia is moving forward. Downloads with animated images attract the attention of the public. The reason is that the animation allegedly contains various things that have gone viral lately. Also read: The latest Twibbon collection for Mother’s Day 2022, which can be used on social media as a profile picture on December 22 Starting from the figure of Jokowi, the cat that always appears, a small child with powder on his face, pregnant women, traditional games that have occupied in recent times, up to the word flower that has also become a subject of conversation. In the Joko Widodo upload, a child is also seen wearing only shorts and a tank top. Netizens also assume that the child is Nahyan, the president’s grandson.

