Leader: The cost of living crisis crushes protection in 2022

The year 2022 has started on a hopeful note for many, with a ray of light at the end of a dark Covid tunnel.

The remaining strings of Covid restrictions, including mandatory self-isolation for those with the virus, have been removed. And ‘living with Covid’, as then Prime Minister Boris Johnson put it, has become the new normal.

Long Covid, the debilitating condition caused by the virus, has entered protection lingo as insurers have stepped in to provide cover for customers.

Aviva presented its specialist Covid income protection claims journey for individuals and group plan members.

One in seven UK adults are considering canceling an existing life insurance policy in these tough economic times

She also offers tailored support to clients based on the severity of their symptoms on a case-by-case basis.

Mental health and social wellbeing took center stage after the pandemic. As many companies continue with the hybrid working arrangement, supporting staff wellbeing has been thrust onto the corporate agenda.

A Towergate Health & Protection survey found that welfare is now the most widely provided support for employees, with 59% of respondents providing it. This is followed by mental health (56%), financial health (45%) and physical health (44%).

Low absorption

Apart from Covid, the main topic of discussion this year has been the cost of living crisis triggered by the fallout from the Russian war in Ukraine.

This has been devastating for thousands of people across the country, with energy and food prices rising exponentially. This had a ripple effect on consumer engagement with protection products.

Understandably, the industry is seeing low usage of these products as people prioritize immediate essentials. One in seven UK adults are considering canceling an existing life insurance policy in these tough economic times, according to research by Vitality.

Less than one in 10 workers have a policy, despite 32.8 million people in employment in the UK

And, according to further research by The Exeter, a fifth (18%) of UK workers said they saw no need for insurance products such as income protection.

Despite the dire economic situation, insurers and intermediaries are looking for innovative ways to get consumers to see the value in protection.

Legal & General has launched a training initiative to help advisors achieve better business results. His “Secrets of Protection Success” report provided insights and guides on successfully selling products to customers.

These include building on lived experience, genuinely believing in the value of products, placing protection within the overall financial framework, and helping customers see it as an investment in their future.

Aegon UK has also launched a new Advisor Dashboard which consolidates all protection applications into one online platform. The dashboard will allow advisors to complete and submit applications online, track them in real time, and provide a policy start date.

Vitality’s Director of Strategic Partnerships, Andy Philo, spoke on behalf of many in the protection industry when he said: “As the economy faces more uncertainty and people think about where and how they can save money, it has never been more important for people to know the full value of a protection policy.

Industry leaders have embarked on other activities such as webinars, promotions and social media engagements to educate consumers about the benefits of protection.

Income Safety Awareness Week returned this year with great success. On average, 1,700 viewers tuned in daily to follow the proceedings live.

The week-long event, which covered topics related to mortgages, claims and underwriting, provided advisors with the roadmap to increase their income protection sales.

Sales of income protection have been lower than other insurance products this year. One Which? A study found that less than one in 10 workers have a policy, despite 32.8 million people in employment in the UK. More work needs to be done to get the message out there.

Consumer duty

Another issue the industry is grappling with is the Financial Conduct Authority’s new consumer duty.

Protection specialist Mike Allison urged advisers to take the new rules seriously and not view them as another “industry smearing exercise” by the regulator.

“At the heart of it all is the need for quality financial advice. Public skepticism is a challenge, but with a clear articulation of the nature of the problem and the solutions available, everyone will be a winner.

Advisors truly understand the value and importance of building resilient households, which will become even more urgent as the cost of living crisis deepens

“Advisors will have satisfied clients, the regulator will achieve its goals of good client outcomes, and the advisory industry can bask in the warm glow of client satisfaction,” Allison said.

Openwork Partnership Wealth Protection Director David Owen warned that the obligation is “not a tick box exercise” for protection advisers.

He described what he called his “three legs” – evidence, value and price – that advisors and distributors should pay attention to.

Product improvement

Insurers have been working to improve their protection products to provide customers with better value for money.

Royal London has made a series of changes to its mental health and diabetes underwriting rules to improve outcomes for customers.

For disability covers such as income protection, more customers with minor conditions will now be accepted on standard conditions.

People with a family history of type 1 diabetes will no longer be considered in the underwriting decision and there are also general improvements in family history of type 2 outcomes, with no additional ratings for life coverage and improved outcomes for critical illness and income protection. .

Protection challenger Guardian has improved its mental health underwriting rules in line with Association of British Insurers guidelines to differentiate between anxiety, depression, self-harm and suicidal thoughts.

Guardian has also revised its underwriting rules regarding asthma, diabetes and hypertension.

AIG has introduced two levels of protection for its Critical Illness Coverage for Children (CIC) options. The insurer said coverage for its children remains optional, but the change to primary coverage for children removes congenital conditions as well as several Group 1 and Group 2 conditions.

However, it should be noted that counselors still have difficulty understanding CIC policies.

Nearly a third (31%) of advisers struggle to understand the different options offered by insurers, according to a CIExpert Adviser Watch study.

Almost three in 10 advisers (29%) are not fully aware that some basic policies only cover children from 30 days and do not include congenital conditions.

Trusonomic

No review of the year is complete without mentioning the devastating impact of Trussonomics and the mini-Budget on the protection industry.

The mini-budget in late September spooked the mortgage market as lenders struggled to price products. More than 40% of mortgages have been withdrawn.

“After the third quarter mini-budget, we saw some turmoil for mortgage advisors and for mortgage lenders, many of whom pulled back from lending. It was a much tougher year for our channel partners to navigate” , said Fran Bruce, managing director of protection at Aviva. Money Marketing.

Will the new year bring more of the same? It’s hard to predict the future without a crystal ball, but the tough times look set to continue.

Bruce wants to see more support for customers.

“The protection industry must continue to help customers. Advisors truly understand the value and importance of building resilient households, which will become even more urgent as the cost of living crisis deepens,” she said.

Momodou Musa Touray is a journalist. Contact him at: [email protected]