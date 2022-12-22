Journey bandmates in legal fight over Donald Trump’s performance | The music





A member of the progressive rock band Journey served a cease and desist order on another member of the band to perform their hit Dont Stop Believin with several top Republicans for Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago last month , calling the performance harmful to The Band.

Keyboardist Jonathan Cain, guitarist Neal Schon and vocalist Steve Perry co-wrote the 1981 song, which returned to public consciousness 30 years later when it was used on the final episode of The Sopranos.

Cain, 71, is a member of Trump’s inner circle because his wife, televangelist Paula White-Cain, is the former US president’s spiritual advisor.

In November, Cain performed Dont Stop Believin with Republicans Marjorie Taylor Greene, Kimberly Guilfoyle and Kari Lake for Trump at his Florida resort. On Wednesday, it was revealed by Variety that Schons’ attorney sent a cease-and-desist letter to Cain regarding the representation.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, Kimberly Guilfoyle and Kari Lake sang Dont Stop Believin’ with Journey keyboardist Jonathan Cain at a recent event with Trump at Mar-a-Lago. pic.twitter.com/dvSp1z62BX

— PatriotTakes (@patriottakes) November 23, 2022

In the letter, Schons’ attorney noted: While Mr. Cain is free to express his personal beliefs and associations, when doing so on behalf of Journey or for the group, such conduct is extremely harmful to the brand Journey because it polarizes the band’s fans and awareness. Travel is not, and should not be, political.

Journey’s Mr. Cains’ unauthorized affiliation with Donald Trump politics has the band’s fans up in arms, a sample of the attached emails and Twitter comments show. This has caused and continues to cause irreparable harm to the Journey brand, its fanbase and its earning potential, especially in light of the upcoming tour.

Mr. Cain is prohibited from using Journey for political purposes, he should not capitalize on the Journeys brand to promote his personal political or religious agenda to the detriment of the group, the letter continues, calling the performance of use detrimental to the brand.

The letter also states that Schons’ move is not intended to further aggravate the animosity currently plaguing the band and the relationship between Mr. Schon and Mr. Cain.

The pair are currently squabbling over access to the band’s finances, with Schons’ lawyers claiming last month that he was denied access to the band’s financial records and the use of his American Express card. Cains’ lawyers responded by alleging that Schon was denied access to the card after using it for improper personal expenses worth more than US$1 million.

Schon did not respond to Cain’s counterclaim, writing that he will take my attorney’s advice and not speak until we are in court where I will have no issues. It’s like that.

The Guardian contacted Cain about the cease and desist. In response to the claims, a spokesperson for Cain told Variety on Wednesday, Schon is just frustrated about losing in court and now falsely claims the song was used at political rallies.

Schon and Perry have previously expressed their displeasure with Dont Stop Believin being played at Trump campaign rallies, joining a long list of individuals and groups who have spoken out against Trump’s use of their music. including Neil Young, REM, Queen, Earth, Wind. and Fire, the Rolling Stones, Aerosmith, Tom Petty and the widow of Luciano Pavarotti,

In 2017, Schon posted several furious tweets after three members of the group went to the White House and posed for photos with the then president.

I said how I felt about the mixing of religion and politics and how our music is not of a Democrat or Republican religion. This is and has been a problem with myself, Mr. Cain and his wife, Schon wrote in a post that he later deleted.

