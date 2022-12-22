To commemorate Mother’s Day, Jokowi remembers mother figure





According to bkd.jogjaprov.go.id, the history of Mother’s Day in Indonesia began with the meeting of women warriors at the first Indonesian Women’s Congress held from December 22 to 25, 1928 in Yogyakarta. The congress brought together some thirty women’s organizations from 12 cities in Java and Sumatra. Held at the MandalaBhakti Wanitatama building on Jalan Adisucipto, Yogyakarta, this place is a silent witness to the history of the formation of the Women’s Congress, now known as the Indonesian Women’s Congress (Kowani). This event is considered one of the milestones in the history of women’s struggle in Indonesia as it brought together leaders of women’s organizations from various parts of the archipelago. They are united in the same spirit, the same spirit and the same goal of fighting for independence and improving the lot of women in Indonesia. According to bpmpriau.kemdikbud.go.id, the main agenda of the first Indonesian Women’s Congress was to discuss the role of women in the struggle for independence and aspects of nation building, improving maternal and infant nutrition and health, early marriage for women, and so on. Without raising the issue of gender equality, these women fighters offer their critical reflections on women’s independence efforts in Indonesia.

