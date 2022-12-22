Ayla Malik-Imran Khan story has many twists, alleged audio leaks are just the latest





Former cricket captain and former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan is never far from the media spotlight. But phone call records leaked this week put him in a place he wished he hadn’t seen a light.

The former playboy’s lofty claims about his transformation into a star politician and religious preacher have fallen flat. In the leaks, he can be heard in conversation with two different women gossiping about multiple women in a way that doesn’t befit a politician of his stature.

Imran Khan’s party, Tehreek-e-Insaf, dismissed the audio tapes as fake and fabricated. Imran Khan himself did not say a word. Ayla Malik, believed to be the woman on the other end of the line, said the voice was not hers. Who is Ayla Malik and what is her relationship with Imran Khan?

Ayla Malik Ayla Malik is the granddaughter of the Nawab of Kalabagh, Malik Amir Mohammad Khan. The mogul was known for his brutality in his heyday. After the disbandment of the British Raj, the mogul became a prominent political force in Pakistan and was generally admired for his muscular power. The family remained active in politics even after the nawab’s mysterious death in 1967. It remains unclear whether the nawab was killed by his wife (Ayla Malik’s mother), son, or daughter-in-law. Ayla Malik went to school in Islamabad. She did not complete her studies. Her intermediate certificate was declared false by the Rawalpindi Intermediate and Secondary Education Board. She claimed that she graduated from a Russian university; this too turned out to be fake after the diploma certificate she presented to the electoral office turned out to be fake. Lack of higher education however did not stop Ayla Malik who became a popular presenter in Pakistani media and a prominent politician. Ayla Malik was a national level badminton player in Pakistan. She was an avid hunter due to her upbringing in a feudal family. She is also a shooter and has participated in national level championships. When gunmen attacked her electoral convoy in Mianwali in 2013, she took a gun and fired back instead of ducking. Ayla Malik, a shooter, has competed in national level championships. Ayla has been married twice. Her first marriage failed because her husband’s family, a feudal equal, was “too liberal”. The second marriage failed because the second husband’s family, a Baloch political family, was “too conservative”. She began her political career in 1998 with the Millat party of her maternal uncle Farooq Ahmed Leghari. Ayla Malikwas has been hastily appointed Deputy General Secretary. Farooq Ahmed Leghari was a former President of Pakistan. Ayla Malik was a member of the National Assembly between 2002 and 2007. Her sister Sumaira Malik also became a member of the National Assembly. She became close to the President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, Imran Khan, when she was a presenter of Dunya News. Imran Khan hails from Mianwali, the district in which his home town of Kalabagh is located. In 2011, she joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf or PTI of Imran Khan and later headed its social media cell. Imran Khan and Ayla Malik phone records making the rounds on social media in 2022 most likely date from this period, when the two were extremely close. So close that it caused a separation between Imran Khan and his cousins ​​in Mianwali, as Imran gave Ayla Malik his own seat to contest. His Niazi cousins ​​were miffed that they built Imran’s support base in Mianwali when Imran Khan was mostly away from the constituency, but they were denied the party ticket when Imran Khan left the seat of Mianwali to retain Rawalpindi, the second seat he had won. Although applicants are not required to prove their degrees, this time Ayla submitted her graduation certificate and fabricating this certificate resulted in her disqualification. Rumors of the steamy affair have become so public that satire shows on mainstream TV channels have not hesitated to give them a nod.

Imran Khan’s former wife Reham Khan in her book says that Imran had to break up with Ayla Malik after Ayla Malik’s boyfriend confronted her and asked her to marry him or her. leave.

Ayla Malik announced that she left Imran Khan’s party in 2017, saying the PTI no longer pursues public welfare policies. In the documents submitted to the court, it is shown that Ayla Malik received Rs 70 lakh from the party funds, without any explainable reason.

Leaking the phone call records would be revenge for the military establishment, which has come under fire from Imran Khan. Recording and leaking phone calls is illegal under Pakistani law. But all is fair in the war, especially that of one-upmanship in Pakistan. Ayla Malik is another collateral damage in the war between Imran Khan and the military establishment that is likely to expose more politicians affiliated with Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaaf party.

