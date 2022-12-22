Surge in Chinese Military Operations Reflects New Normal under Xi Jinping | China

A The rush of Chinese military activity in the region this month capped a year of heightened aggression, as President Xi Jinping displays China’s heightened military might despite economic struggles and the impact of the Zero Policy. -Covid and its sudden end.

This month, the People’s Liberation Army, the military wing of the Communist Party of China, expanded aerial incursions into the Taiwan Air Defense Identification Zone (Adiz), clashed with Indian troops in the Himalayas, held military exercises near Japan and participated in major joint exercises with Russia. .

Analysts say the activity is a sign of a new normal under Xi’s increasingly militaristic regime, which has made huge efforts to overhaul and modernize the PLA.

three of five [PLA] Theater commands are involved in operations focused on their specific mission areas, which is certainly an impressive feat, said independent defense analyst Ben Lewis. I believe this is a clear demonstration of how advanced the PLA is in its development process, which is based on its willingness to conduct operations simultaneously in service of its wide variety of objectives.

On Wednesday, the PLA dispatched 39 warplanes and three warships to Taiwan Adiz, many of them on a path around the southeast corner of the island. Such a trajectory was rare, but this year it and other heightened acts have become more common.

After US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in August, the PLA surrounded the main island with massive live-fire drills, repeatedly crossing the median line, a border unofficial shipping between Taiwan and China. These crossings have continued, dramatically raising the bar for what is considered regular activity.

Last week, a record number of 16 nuclear-capable H-6 bombers were among the PLA planes crossing the Adiz.

Taiwan is clearly a focal point for the modernization of the PLA, and the PLA is a political tool applying intense and continuous military coercion against Taiwan and its neighbors, said Drew Thompson, visiting senior fellow at the Lee Kuan Yew Public School of the National University of Singapore. politician and a former US State Department official.

This week, Chinese state media reported on unprecedented Chinese naval exercises in the Philippine Sea, crossing the Osumi and Miyako Straits between Taiwan and Japan. The flotilla contained a record number of destroyers, according to the Global Times, including the aircraft carrier Liaoning, which had not been spotted in any public exercises for months, even during post-Pelosi drills.

This came just days after Japan announced a defense budget increase and new defense strategies in which China was called an unprecedented strategic challenge. Chinese state media called the mission crossing the first island chain to send a message amid Japan’s recent militaristic moves.

And on Monday, Russia announced joint naval exercises with China, which will begin on Wednesday. The Russian Defense Ministry said that the guided-missile cruiser Varyag, the destroyer Marshal Shaposhnikov and two corvettes from the Russian Pacific Fleet will take part in maneuvers in the East China Sea, and that the Chinese Navy plans to deploy several ships of surface warfare and a submarine for exercise.

The drills are a sign of strengthening military ties between China and Russia. This year, Xi and Vladimir Putin announced a boundless friendship, weeks before Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Xi had to balance this friendship with global condemnation of the invasion, but the Chinese Communist Party largely backed Russia, sometimes explicitly endorsing the invasion, and the two grew closer militarily.

In November, the two air forces carried out joint patrols over the Sea of ​​Japan and the East China Sea, with Russian bombers landing in China for the first time and Chinese bombers flying to an airbase in Russia. In September, China for the first time sent forces from three branches of the military to participate in joint exercises with Russian troops.

Visitors walk past military vehicles carrying ballistic missiles at an exhibition in Beijing in October highlighting Xi Jinping and China’s achievements under his leadership. Photography: Andy Wong/AP

From a diplomatic perspective, the drills are a clear demonstration that China views Russia as a security partner and will not sever relations over the invasion of Ukraine, said author Bill Hayton. of The South China Sea: The struggle for power in Asia.

The Indian government, however, may be unhappy that its main strategic partner, Russia, is exercising with its adversary, China, at a time of confrontation.

Last week it was revealed that Indian and Chinese troops fought in the disputed Himalayan border regions in the most serious confrontation since the Galwan Valley clash in June 2020, when dozens of people were killed in hand-to-hand combat.

Lewis said the clash, which happened around the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh, shared similarities with the Taiwan Adiz flights in that they appeared to be trying to raise the bar normal activity.

The PLA has diverted significant resources to develop infrastructure and military forces near the ALC, he said. They used this attack to change the status quo in the region while claiming that their high number of forces withdrawing from the LAC was a de-escalation.

Along with increased military activity, China is seeing a spike in Covid cases, and likely deaths, after abruptly lifting restrictions. The healthcare system is under strain, the economy faces new challenges with widespread reports of absenteeism due to sick employees, and fear and confusion reign among the population.

I think it’s worth considering in light of the end of zero-Covid that operations are still clearly a priority and that the PLA is managing Covid enough to maintain its operational tempo at this level, Blake Herzinger said, nonresident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute think tank. .

But to some extent, that’s also exactly what we should expect from the army Xi wants to build.

Analysts also said all the activity was potentially for propaganda purposes as Covid swept through China and caused political problems for Xi, as well as serious social and health problems for the population.

For Chinese/Western media watchers, military drills do better in the news cycle than Covid because they’re relatively new, Lewis said. For state media, this maintains the strong message from China that Beijing hopes to convey.

Taylor Fravel, professor of political science and director of the security studies program at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, noted that state media reporting on PLA exercises has traditionally been selective and never gives a full picture of the pace. operational.

Now, all the state media attention on these various exercises may have another focus, he said. Namely, to show that despite the epidemic, China remains a strong and capable military power, lest anyone think China would soften its stance in various international disputes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report