Politics
Surge in Chinese Military Operations Reflects New Normal under Xi Jinping | China
A The rush of Chinese military activity in the region this month capped a year of heightened aggression, as President Xi Jinping displays China’s heightened military might despite economic struggles and the impact of the Zero Policy. -Covid and its sudden end.
This month, the People’s Liberation Army, the military wing of the Communist Party of China, expanded aerial incursions into the Taiwan Air Defense Identification Zone (Adiz), clashed with Indian troops in the Himalayas, held military exercises near Japan and participated in major joint exercises with Russia. .
Analysts say the activity is a sign of a new normal under Xi’s increasingly militaristic regime, which has made huge efforts to overhaul and modernize the PLA.
three of five [PLA] Theater commands are involved in operations focused on their specific mission areas, which is certainly an impressive feat, said independent defense analyst Ben Lewis. I believe this is a clear demonstration of how advanced the PLA is in its development process, which is based on its willingness to conduct operations simultaneously in service of its wide variety of objectives.
On Wednesday, the PLA dispatched 39 warplanes and three warships to Taiwan Adiz, many of them on a path around the southeast corner of the island. Such a trajectory was rare, but this year it and other heightened acts have become more common.
After US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in August, the PLA surrounded the main island with massive live-fire drills, repeatedly crossing the median line, a border unofficial shipping between Taiwan and China. These crossings have continued, dramatically raising the bar for what is considered regular activity.
Last week, a record number of 16 nuclear-capable H-6 bombers were among the PLA planes crossing the Adiz.
Taiwan is clearly a focal point for the modernization of the PLA, and the PLA is a political tool applying intense and continuous military coercion against Taiwan and its neighbors, said Drew Thompson, visiting senior fellow at the Lee Kuan Yew Public School of the National University of Singapore. politician and a former US State Department official.
This week, Chinese state media reported on unprecedented Chinese naval exercises in the Philippine Sea, crossing the Osumi and Miyako Straits between Taiwan and Japan. The flotilla contained a record number of destroyers, according to the Global Times, including the aircraft carrier Liaoning, which had not been spotted in any public exercises for months, even during post-Pelosi drills.
This came just days after Japan announced a defense budget increase and new defense strategies in which China was called an unprecedented strategic challenge. Chinese state media called the mission crossing the first island chain to send a message amid Japan’s recent militaristic moves.
And on Monday, Russia announced joint naval exercises with China, which will begin on Wednesday. The Russian Defense Ministry said that the guided-missile cruiser Varyag, the destroyer Marshal Shaposhnikov and two corvettes from the Russian Pacific Fleet will take part in maneuvers in the East China Sea, and that the Chinese Navy plans to deploy several ships of surface warfare and a submarine for exercise.
The drills are a sign of strengthening military ties between China and Russia. This year, Xi and Vladimir Putin announced a boundless friendship, weeks before Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Xi had to balance this friendship with global condemnation of the invasion, but the Chinese Communist Party largely backed Russia, sometimes explicitly endorsing the invasion, and the two grew closer militarily.
In November, the two air forces carried out joint patrols over the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea, with Russian bombers landing in China for the first time and Chinese bombers flying to an airbase in Russia. In September, China for the first time sent forces from three branches of the military to participate in joint exercises with Russian troops.
From a diplomatic perspective, the drills are a clear demonstration that China views Russia as a security partner and will not sever relations over the invasion of Ukraine, said author Bill Hayton. of The South China Sea: The struggle for power in Asia.
The Indian government, however, may be unhappy that its main strategic partner, Russia, is exercising with its adversary, China, at a time of confrontation.
Last week it was revealed that Indian and Chinese troops fought in the disputed Himalayan border regions in the most serious confrontation since the Galwan Valley clash in June 2020, when dozens of people were killed in hand-to-hand combat.
Lewis said the clash, which happened around the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh, shared similarities with the Taiwan Adiz flights in that they appeared to be trying to raise the bar normal activity.
The PLA has diverted significant resources to develop infrastructure and military forces near the ALC, he said. They used this attack to change the status quo in the region while claiming that their high number of forces withdrawing from the LAC was a de-escalation.
Along with increased military activity, China is seeing a spike in Covid cases, and likely deaths, after abruptly lifting restrictions. The healthcare system is under strain, the economy faces new challenges with widespread reports of absenteeism due to sick employees, and fear and confusion reign among the population.
I think it’s worth considering in light of the end of zero-Covid that operations are still clearly a priority and that the PLA is managing Covid enough to maintain its operational tempo at this level, Blake Herzinger said, nonresident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute think tank. .
But to some extent, that’s also exactly what we should expect from the army Xi wants to build.
Analysts also said all the activity was potentially for propaganda purposes as Covid swept through China and caused political problems for Xi, as well as serious social and health problems for the population.
For Chinese/Western media watchers, military drills do better in the news cycle than Covid because they’re relatively new, Lewis said. For state media, this maintains the strong message from China that Beijing hopes to convey.
Taylor Fravel, professor of political science and director of the security studies program at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, noted that state media reporting on PLA exercises has traditionally been selective and never gives a full picture of the pace. operational.
Now, all the state media attention on these various exercises may have another focus, he said. Namely, to show that despite the epidemic, China remains a strong and capable military power, lest anyone think China would soften its stance in various international disputes.
The Associated Press contributed to this report
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/dec/22/surge-china-military-operations-new-normal-xi-jinping
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Surge in Chinese Military Operations Reflects New Normal under Xi Jinping | China
- Dow closes 500 points higher; Nike and Fedex jump after strong earnings
- Stem cell transplantation may slow progression of multiple sclerosis disorder
- Zelenskyy pleads with DC for more US support for Ukraine
- Goodbye Pork Pie actor Tony Barry has died
- Andy Murray explains how Lionel Messi and Argentina’s World Cup win inspired him to keep playing tennis
- Israeli space tech prepares for launch
- Zara Tindall Just Wore a Very Daring Mini Dress for Family Christmas Lunch
- Amitabh Bachchan to Shah Rukh Khan, 5 Bollywood celebrities who fought Covid-19
- Reviews | Say the name of Donald Trump
- Ayla Malik-Imran Khan story has many twists, alleged audio leaks are just the latest
- Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s Policy Barring Plaintiffs’ Attorneys From Premises Is Illegal, Lawyer Says