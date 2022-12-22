While a Turkish court prohibits the mayor of Istanbul from playing politics, did Erdoan make a miscalculation?

Last week, a court sentenced Popular Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamolu to almost three years in prison and kicked him out of politics for allegedly insulting judges of the Supreme Electoral Council (YSK) for their decision to annul the results of the municipal elections in 2019. The decision comes six months ahead of presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkey, and is widely seen as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoans’ decision to bar Imamolu from running against him as a rival candidate.

It comes at a time when the opposition, made up of six political parties, called the Alliance of Nations or Table of Six could not agree on a common candidate. The decision galvanized the opposition into an exceptional position unit demonstration, expressing support for Imamolu. He also led numerous to portray the decision as politicizing the judiciary and usurping the will of voters.

Decision resembles Erdoan’s misstep of 2019, when YSK canceled first local elections, then Imamolu won the election repeated with an even greater margin. However, whether this recent court decision backfires on Erdoan’s prospects of winning the next presidential election will depend on the ability of the opposition to reach the necessary compromises and urgently finalize the details of the preparations. of a difficult election, including the announcement of a common candidate.

What happened?

In the March 2019 mayoral election in Istanbul, Imamolu, then a little-known local politician from the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), defeated his rival, the candidate of the Justice Party and Development (AKP) Binali Yldrm, by a small margin. . It was in Istanbul that Erdoan began his political career as mayor after unexpectedly winning the 1994 local elections. His tenure as mayor was cut short by a conviction by court in 1998 for inciting religious hatred after reciting a poem. The conviction sparked popular support for him. His career then really took off once his AKP won national elections in 2002.

As the demographic and economic center of Turkey, Istanbul has come, personally and politically, to hold a special place for Erdoan and has been captured by his favorite bloodline, whoever wins Istanbul wins Turkey. Therefore, he simply couldn’t accept losing Istanbul to Imamolu and got YSK instead. govern for a repeat election on the basis of unproven complaints of irregularities by the AKP. The current court decision is the result of a court case against Imamolu for allegedly calling those who made the decision to redo this election stupid. Imamolu has always claimed that the call was made during a heated exchange with Interior Minister Sleyman Soylu and did not target the YSK judges. For the decision to take effect, it still needs to be approved by a higher appeals court, which can normally take more than a year.

Another misstep by Erdoan?

Turkey and Erdoan have a long file to use justice to settle accounts with political rivals. Selahattin Demirta, former co-leader of the Kurdish-dominated People’s Democracy Party (HDP), has been in prison since November 2016 as part of legal proceedings, despite the decisions of the European Court of Human Rights and the Supreme Court of Turkey for his release. All because in the June 2015 elections, his party won 13% of the national vote and caused the AKP to lose its majority in parliament, angering Erdoans. Demirta continues to wield influence over the Kurdish electorate at a time when HDP votes are widely recognized as likely to break the tie in the upcoming presidential election.

Likewise, Canan Kaftancolu, as an outspoken critic of Erdoan and former head of the Istanbul CHP branch, as well as the co-architect of the victory of Imamolus in Istanbul, received afive-year suspended prison sentenceaccused of insulting Erdoan and banned from taking part in the upcoming legislative elections. As one notes journalist and a commentator on Twitterit wouldn’t be surprising if Imamolus’ sentence appeal was quickly concluded to block his chances of running in the next election.

Erdogan and his ally Devlet Baheli, leader of the National Movement Party (MHP), has made it abundantly clear that he would prefer to see Kemal Kldarolu, the leader of the CHP, as a co-candidate of the Table of Six. They see Kldarolu as easier to defeat for many reasons. He belongs to the minority Alevi religious group in Turkey. Despite Erdogans declaring that all Turkish citizens are equal, Alevis have long faced discrimination and Erdoan has sometimes used divisive language against them for political purposes. It is assumed that some voters with Sunni identity would abstain from voting for him. Moreover, unlike Imamolu and the CHP mayor of Ankara Mansur Yava, Kldarolu has never won an election. In the polls, he rarely does better than Erdoan, unlike the two popular mayors. Erdoan also likes to distinguish Kldarolus limited experience in the public service as an impediment to its ability to govern effectively.

The Table of Six postponed announcing a common candidate in early 2023, as Kldarolus’ ambition to be that candidate continues to meet resistance. There are concerns about his chances of winning a game against Erdoan. This concern, although not openly expressed, is displayed by IYI party leader Meral Akener, who rushed from Ankara to Istanbul immediately after the court ruling to show solidarity with Imamolu at the evening rally to protest. against the court decision. The question of eligibility inevitably leads to the name of Imamolus to be raised as the most popular and most likely candidate to win against Erdoan. His ability to relate to a wider range of ordinary people, including conservatives, and his strong will and political ambitions are seen more as a one-to-one match. political fox Like Erdogan.

Not so easy

However, it’s not clear that Kldarolu is ready to hand over the stage to Imamolu. He dismissed criticism that it was a major mistake for him to travel to Berlin on the day of Imamolus’ trial and miss the initial rally requested by Imamolu. Kldarolu did not admit such a mistake, but cut short his trip and returned to Istanbul in time for a follow-up rally attended by the Table of Six partners, in a rare unit demonstration in front of a crowd of 200,000 people, according to an estimation. In his rally addressKldarolu clarified that he prefer to see Imamolu continue to hold the post of mayor. Subsequently, Imamolu in an interview supported the candidacy of his party leader Kldarolu. However, he seemed to leave the door somewhat open when he added: But the decision is up to the Table Six.

Yet, if Imamolu were to be chosen as the common opposition candidate, there would always be the danger of a rushed appeals process that would bar Imamolu from standing in the presidential election with weeks, if not days, and l would prevent him from taking up his post. ErdoganAssurances that the Turkish judiciary is independent and that the appeals process would be decided on the merits of the case are hard to believe. It would not be surprising if the final court ruling served Erdo’s political priorities. It is true that Erdoan’s experience of interfering in local elections in Istanbul in 2019 cost him dearly, and the current situation is likely to trigger a similar reaction from the electorate. Such a possibility has been pointed out by many personalities of the AKP. In a recent survey almost 29% of AKP voters and nearly 40% of MHP voters thought the case against Imamolu was political.

However, for such interference to damage Erdogan, the Table of Six should shift into high gear. The issue of common candidates should be resolved quickly to prevent it from sapping the energy needed to win the hearts and minds of voters. The inability to resolve the issue of candidates partly explains why the opposition in recent months has continued to lost ground in the polls to Erdoans AKP and the government coalition. It projects an image of disunity and incompetence.

Table of Six’s early commitment to end Erdoan’s one-man rule with a strengthened parliamentary system seems abstract and distant, especially in a country where the media is heavily controlled by the government and does not allow for open debate. The opposition must weave its shared vision into a narrative that offers solutions to Turkey’s serious economic problems and helps the electorate imagine a promising future. In addition, the Table of Six has yet to announce a plan to ensure ballot box security and the counting process, or explain how it intends to share power in the event of a victory.

Conclusion

Erdo’s latest blunder risks tipping public opinion towards the opposition. However, it is too early to say that it signal the collapse of Erdoan’s 20-year reign, as asserted by a prominent and seasoned Turkish commentator. Ultimately, the outcome of Turkey’s June 2023 elections will hinge on whether the opposition can make the most of Erdo’s recent missteps.