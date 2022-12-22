Donald Trump | Sky News Australia





Donald Trump’s recently released tax returns revealed that the former president received negative income in several of the past six years.

The documents, which were released by the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee on Tuesday evening (local time), also revealed that the former president did not pay income tax in 2020.

He received negative income in four of the six years between 2015 and 2020 and reported heavy losses from his business ventures in the years he was in office.

The former president paid a total of $1,500 in income tax for the years 2016 and 2017.

In 2020 – the same year no income tax was paid – he and his wife Melania Trump claimed a refund of $5.47 million.

Trump’s tax information was at the center of a drawn-out legal saga that began in early 2019 and was finally obtained after House Democrats waged a battle against the former president’s team.

The House Ways and Means Committee, which is responsible for overseeing the IRS and tax policy in the United States, has long requested tax returns.

As a presidential candidate and sitting president, Trump has repeatedly balked at publicly disclosing his tax returns, in defiance of a long-accepted convention for presidents to voluntarily share information.

Every president since Richard Nixon in 1969 has released his Internal Revenue Service (IRS) documents.

Previous presidential candidates have also released their tax returns.

Trump’s redacted tax returns were posted online shortly after the Committee voted to make them public.

The former president’s Trump Organization also faces fines of up to US$1.6 million after a New York court found the company set up a 15-year scheme to defraud tax authorities.

Trump is not personally responsible for the charges.

