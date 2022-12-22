Sethi appointed as interim chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board





KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) The Pakistani government has removed Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ramiz Raja and reappointed Najam Sethi to lead a new 14-member interim management committee.

The government also repealed the PCB constitution and restored it to the position of 2014, aiming to bring the regional departments back into the fold of national cricket.

Sethi said in a tweet that thousands of cricketers will be employed again and the cricketing famine will end.

Sethi served as PCB chairman between 2013 and 2018, although he fought legal battles with his predecessor Zaka Ashraf before being replaced by Ehsan Mani after former star cricketer Imran Khan took over as Premier country minister.

Mani abolished departmental cricket from national cricket and reduced it to six provincial teams at Khan’s request. However, several cricketers and former board members had urged the government to bring the departments back into the fold of the country’s national cricket.

Mani did not agree to an extension after his three-year term ended last year and Khan appointed Ramiz as the new PCB chairman. Ramiz has continued to lead the PCB despite the end of Khan’s government earlier this year and the appointment of Shahbaz Sharif as prime minister.

It is normal practice in Pakistan for a prime minister, who is also the chief boss of the PCB, to appoint the head of the country’s cricket board by direct appointment.

The new board also includes former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi and ex-women’s national team captain Sana Mir.

The government gave the committee 120 days to not only restore the departments to their national cricketing configuration, but also to form a new board.

During Ramiz’s tenure, Pakistan played in the semi-finals and final of the T20 World Cups in the United Arab Emirates and Australia respectively and also qualified for the final of the T20 Asian Cup.

However, Pakistan did not fare well in home test matches and the flat, grassless pitches remained the focal point. Australia recorded a 1-0 win on their tour of Pakistan after more than two decades in March and England handed Pakistan their first-ever 3-0 shutout at home ending on Tuesday.

The wickets prepared for these twin tours came under heavy criticism for the loss to Pakistan. The Pindi Cricket Stadium wicket was given a demerit point by the ICC in March when just 14 wickets fell in five days in the test match against Australia.

Although England won by 74 runs to open their first Test tour of Pakistan in 17 years in dim light on the final day, the ground at Pindi Cricket Stadium received another demerit point earlier this month.

New Zealand arrived in Pakistan on Thursday for two Test matches and three ODIs, starting with the first Test in Karachi from Monday.

