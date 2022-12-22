President Jokowi hosts President Nguyn Xun Phc’s state visit to Bogor Palace





President Joko Widodo hosted the state visit of President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Nguyn Xun Phc, at the Presidential Palace in Bogor, West Java on Thursday, December 22, 2022. Arrived around 10:00 a.m. WIB, the arrival of the President of the Vietnam was accompanied by Indonesian troops, cavalry and a band of musicians from the Presidential Security Force (Paspampres). Arriving in the courtyard of the presidential palace in Bogor, President Jokowi immediately welcomed the arrival of President Nguyn Xun Phc. The welcome procession was then followed by an official welcoming ceremony with the playing of the national anthems of both countries and accompanied by the sound of cannons 21 times. After the cannon fire was over, the two leaders then conducted an inspection of the honor guard. In addition, the leaders of the two countries introduced the delegations from each country who also attended the ceremony. The Indonesian delegation that was present was Coordinating Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto, Minister of State Secretary Pratikno, Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi, Minister of Commerce Zulkifli Hasan, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Arifin Tasrif, Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi, Director General for Asia-Pacific and Africa, Foreign Minister Abdul Kadir Jailani, and Indonesian Ambassador to Vietnam Denny Abdi. Meanwhile, the Vietnamese delegation that was present included Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son, Vietnamese President’s Chief of Staff Le Khanh Hai, Vietnam’s Deputy Defense Minister Vo Minh Lung, Vice Minister of Public Security of Vietnam Le Quo Hung, Vice Minister of Commerce of Vietnam Tran Quoc Khanh, Vice Minister of Planning and Investment of Vietnam Tran Duy Dong, Vice Minister of Agriculture and Development Vietnam’s rural Nguyen Quoc Tri and Vietnam’s Ambassador to Indonesia Ta Van Thong. After introducing each delegation, President Jokowi then invited President Nguyn Xun Phc to take a group photo and sign the state guest book in the Lotus Room. After that, the event continued with the joint planting of Merawan trees by President Jokowi and President Nguyn Xun Phc. After planting the trees, the two leaders then headed to the veranda for a brief chat before holding a bilateral meeting. In his introductory remarks, President Jokowi said Indonesia is committed to continue strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries. “In addition to efforts to strengthen bilateral relations, the two countries should also continue to strengthen ASEAN. Next year, Indonesia will become the chairmanship of ASEAN, Vietnam’s support for Indonesia’s chairmanship of the ASEAN will be highly appreciated,” President Jokowi said. Also, the two leaders of the country made a joint press statement in the Lotus room. The series of official visits ended with an official lunch of the two Heads of State in the Garuda Hall.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.presidenri.go.id/siaran-pers/presiden-jokowi-sambut-kunjungan-kenegaraan-presiden-nguyen-xuan-phuc-di-istana-bogor/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos