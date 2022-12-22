What I understood right and wrong in 2022: Part 1

This article is an on-site version of our Inside Politics newsletter. Register here to receive the newsletter directly in your inbox every day of the week.

Hello. What a year it has been! It was Georginas and my first year here at Inside Politics, in which we had as many prime ministers as I had covered in my entire career before. We’ve survived technical glitches, sudden resignations, me sleeping through my alarm, and almost every other calamity an email can go through.

Also, I made a number of very bad predictions. I always like to get into the habit of writing about my mistakes and what I think I learned. This is the first of two parts, covering Boris Johnson’s exit from Downing Street. Part two on what I missed about Liz Truss’ 49-day premiership arrives tomorrow in our latest Inside Politics of 2022. Let me know what you think at the address below.

I started the self-audit this year in a smug mood. I knew that in one of my last articles before quitting my old job and going on gardening leave, I had written that the departure in February of Munira Mirza, Boris Johnson’s longest-serving assistant, was a blow from which his administration could not recover. . Well done, I thought.

But I had forgotten that in June of this year, I had changed my mind. I thought Johnson’s leadership had reached a point where all the evidence that the polls, local elections and Conservative party performance in by-elections pointed to his painful date with the electorate in 2024, but his government could drift aimlessly and without direction until. As I wrote in this Inside Politics newsletter:

No outside force is forcing the Prime Minister to do anything controversial that divides the Conservative party in parliament, and Johnson himself shows no indication or desire to do so. This is a government that had three anti-obesity strategies and changed everything from fracking and conversion therapy to lockdowns and planning reform and energy security. If Johnson is considering falling into some sort of death-or-glory scheme to reform part of the British state, he has kept that instinct well hidden until now.

Exactly a month after writing this, Sajid Javid and Rishi Sunak resigned from government, and that was pretty much it for Johnson.

Why did I misunderstand? I thought Rishi Sunaks spring statement on raising taxes, his sloppy handling of his household’s tax affairs and his own fine for a lockdown party had all pretty much stymied any hope he had of winning an election to management, and with that, Johnsons internal opponents had lost their last and best reason to force a management change.

This left most Tory MPs with a dire choice: get rid of Johnson and they would swap an outraged leader with someone on the right of the party, whose chances of winning the next election would have been even worse than Johnson’s. . As I wrote at the end of June:

The fear of Tory MPs who think Johnsonism is the right electoral mix is ​​that they fear that any leadership election will see the Tories move away from net zero and public spending and that while controlling the immigration and conspicuous displays of patriotic sentiment are important to their parties’ electoral appeal, they are not alone enough to keep conservatives in power.

And of course, it all turned out to be true! Get rid of Johnson did This means the Conservatives have moved away from the political platform that got them elected in 2019 and embraced a platform that could have cost them the next election. Sunak has been irreparably tainted by the various retreats and failed political operations around him and he was unable to win a leadership election. Johnson Government has been able to drift until an external event hit him: but I absolutely did not see this external event coming.

There are two things I think I can take away from this. The government reality is that however long this period of drift lasts, at some point you are going to face some kind of painful moment. It can be a delicate vote, a sex scandal or the resignation of a great minister. It doesn’t matter: if you’re too weak to withstand one, you’re doomed. The only question is when.

The other thing that I failed to take into account given that he is now Prime Minister is that I had underestimated the extent of Rishi Sunak’s political courage. While it was Javid’s resignation that got the ball rolling, without Sunak’s exit, Johnson’s government could still be around.

The courage of the Sunaks is not necessarily always a good asset. That’s part of why he’s been at an impasse with striking nurses and paramedics, a dispute that could well end in disaster for him and his government. But it’s something I’ve learned to never forget. Always know that Sunak is willing to take big risks.

I don’t believe there are rules in politics but there are good heuristics. Three of the most obvious are that the Liberal Democrats do very well in by-elections, the Conservatives tend to win most general elections, and the Labor settlement means you can generally assume the party won’t get rid of its leader.

So to conclude, two heuristics that I think I learned from these mistakes are:

1) If you are so weak that your only way to survive as a leader is to drift desperately avoiding any form of controversy, you are definitely not going to survive as a leader.

2) Sunak has a lot of political courage.

Obviously, I anticipate that 1) will be a more useful heuristic in the long run than 2), but I suspect both will be useful over the coming year.

