Politics
Chinese Xi Jinping “demanded written explanations from Putin on how he planned to end the war in Ukraine”
Chinese Premier Xi Jinping has demanded a written letter from a chastised Vladimir Putin on how he will end the war with Ukraine, it has been claimed.
The Russian despot was reportedly questioned about the exact dates when he intended to end the bloody conflict by his Chinese counterpart, who threatened to cut off communications if he did not receive an answer.
Telegram channel General SVR, which has alleged ties to the Kremlin and Putin’s bodyguards, said Dmitry Medvedev was sent to Beijing yesterday “as a postman” to deliver his leader’s response to Xi.
The unverified channel is believed to be authored by an exiled Kremlin lieutenant general, known as Viktor Mikhailovich, and it made a series of anti-Putin claims throughout the war.
Yesterday, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev shook hands with Xi Jinping in Beijing
Medvedev, deputy head of Russia’s Security Council, has rarely been deployed by Putin in recent years and was recently described as a “court clown” in the Kremlin for his extreme anti-Western social media posts.
The claims indicate that Putin faces strong pressure from China to end a war that is causing serious unrest in the global economy.
The SVR general said Xi had “demanded from Putin a detailed plan with dates, where the Russian president was to write down how and when he was going to end the war.”
He further claimed that “only if there were such written explanations or, if you prefer, promises, the Chinese leader was ready to accept telephone conversations with Putin and discuss the possibility of a visit to Russia. next year”.
“How much the Russian President’s letter has convinced Xi Jinping will be clear whether the leaders of the two countries will have telephone conversations in the near future or not.”
The Russian despot was reportedly asked about the exact dates he intended to end the bloody conflict by his Chinese counterpart
Ukrainian soldiers ride in a Humvee in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, yesterday
Medvedev, deputy head of Russia’s Security Council, has rarely been deployed by Putin in recent years and was recently portrayed as a ‘court clown’ in the Kremlin (pictured in Beijing yesterday)
Official Chinese records of the meeting noted that Medvedev handed Xi a letter that “conveyed his friendly greetings and good wishes” to the Chinese leader.
On Ukraine, Xi stressed that he “has always decided his own position and policy based on the merits of the case itself,” the China Daily said.
Yet there was a clear message underscoring the need for peace in Beijing’s accounts of the unexpected Xi-Medvedev encounter.
China “takes an objective and fair stance on the issue – and has made active efforts to facilitate the peace talks,” the official newspaper said.
Xi “expressed the hope that relevant parties will exercise rationality and restraint, engage in comprehensive dialogue and address each other’s security concerns through political means.”
Medvedev claimed that the war happened due to complex factors which he did not explain.
Separately, Putin was further humiliated when his two security henchmen – Nikolai Patrushev and Alexander Bortnikov, both 71 and longtime servants – were seen dozing off during his key speech on the defense policy in Moscow.
Putin was further humiliated when his two security henchmen – Nikolai Patrushev and Alexander Bortnikov, both 71 and longtime servants – were seen dozing off during his key speech.
Footage and footage showed senior apparatchiks clearly disappointed with the buzzing conference vowing not to limit military spending, expand its army to 1.5 million and raise the age of forced conscription from 27 to 30 to cover up its failure to take over Ukraine by force.
Patrushev is a former head of the FSB’s counterintelligence service, now secretary of the Russian Security Council, a man widely seen as the sinister architect of the war in Ukraine.
He is supposed to ask his son Dmitry Patrushev, 45, Russia’s agriculture minister, to succeed Putin if he resigns due to ill health.
Bortnikov is currently the head of the formidable FSB.
The Telegram channel General SVR reported: “There is no point in discussing the expanded meeting of the Collegium of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, chaired by Putin.
“The director of the FSB, Alexander Bortnikov, and the secretary of the Security Council, Nikolai Patrushev, peacefully dozing during the leader’s speech, are a stark confirmation of the futility of the event.”
It wasn’t just this pair struggling to stay awake while Putin spoke.
Several of the senior army officers in uniform behind them also struggled to concentrate on the words of the Russian dictator.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11565373/Chinas-Xi-Jinping-demanded-written-explanation-Putin-planned-end-war-Ukraine.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Chinese Xi Jinping “demanded written explanations from Putin on how he planned to end the war in Ukraine”
- Zelensky called us back to ourselves
- Exhibitions for December 22
- Love Island star Maura Higgins sends $20,000 bill to designer over inappropriate dress
- Futu Announces Proposed Dual Primary Stock Quotation
- Imran Khan calls on lawyers to start a rule of law movement – Pakistan
- Hackers allegedly hit taxis at JFK airport
- Narendra Modi father of the new India, says Amruta Fadnavis
- Axie passed Google Play Store review!
- Williams’ 25 points push Tigers to 10th season win
- Former US President Trump paid no income tax in 2020: report | Donald Trump News
- Baldur’s Gate 3 Reveals New Jaheira Actor