Chinese Xi Jinping “demanded written explanations from Putin on how he planned to end the war in Ukraine”

Chinese Premier Xi Jinping has demanded a written letter from a chastised Vladimir Putin on how he will end the war with Ukraine, it has been claimed.

The Russian despot was reportedly questioned about the exact dates when he intended to end the bloody conflict by his Chinese counterpart, who threatened to cut off communications if he did not receive an answer.

Telegram channel General SVR, which has alleged ties to the Kremlin and Putin’s bodyguards, said Dmitry Medvedev was sent to Beijing yesterday “as a postman” to deliver his leader’s response to Xi.

The unverified channel is believed to be authored by an exiled Kremlin lieutenant general, known as Viktor Mikhailovich, and it made a series of anti-Putin claims throughout the war.

Yesterday, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev shook hands with Xi Jinping in Beijing

Medvedev, deputy head of Russia’s Security Council, has rarely been deployed by Putin in recent years and was recently described as a “court clown” in the Kremlin for his extreme anti-Western social media posts.

The claims indicate that Putin faces strong pressure from China to end a war that is causing serious unrest in the global economy.

The SVR general said Xi had “demanded from Putin a detailed plan with dates, where the Russian president was to write down how and when he was going to end the war.”

He further claimed that “only if there were such written explanations or, if you prefer, promises, the Chinese leader was ready to accept telephone conversations with Putin and discuss the possibility of a visit to Russia. next year”.

“How much the Russian President’s letter has convinced Xi Jinping will be clear whether the leaders of the two countries will have telephone conversations in the near future or not.”

Ukrainian soldiers ride in a Humvee in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, yesterday

Official Chinese records of the meeting noted that Medvedev handed Xi a letter that “conveyed his friendly greetings and good wishes” to the Chinese leader.

On Ukraine, Xi stressed that he “has always decided his own position and policy based on the merits of the case itself,” the China Daily said.

Yet there was a clear message underscoring the need for peace in Beijing’s accounts of the unexpected Xi-Medvedev encounter.

China “takes an objective and fair stance on the issue – and has made active efforts to facilitate the peace talks,” the official newspaper said.

Xi “expressed the hope that relevant parties will exercise rationality and restraint, engage in comprehensive dialogue and address each other’s security concerns through political means.”

Medvedev claimed that the war happened due to complex factors which he did not explain.

Separately, Putin was further humiliated when his two security henchmen – Nikolai Patrushev and Alexander Bortnikov, both 71 and longtime servants – were seen dozing off during his key speech on the defense policy in Moscow.

Footage and footage showed senior apparatchiks clearly disappointed with the buzzing conference vowing not to limit military spending, expand its army to 1.5 million and raise the age of forced conscription from 27 to 30 to cover up its failure to take over Ukraine by force.

Patrushev is a former head of the FSB’s counterintelligence service, now secretary of the Russian Security Council, a man widely seen as the sinister architect of the war in Ukraine.

He is supposed to ask his son Dmitry Patrushev, 45, Russia’s agriculture minister, to succeed Putin if he resigns due to ill health.

Bortnikov is currently the head of the formidable FSB.

The Telegram channel General SVR reported: “There is no point in discussing the expanded meeting of the Collegium of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, chaired by Putin.

“The director of the FSB, Alexander Bortnikov, and the secretary of the Security Council, Nikolai Patrushev, peacefully dozing during the leader’s speech, are a stark confirmation of the futility of the event.”

It wasn’t just this pair struggling to stay awake while Putin spoke.

Several of the senior army officers in uniform behind them also struggled to concentrate on the words of the Russian dictator.