Mother’s Day, Iriana was amazed by the enthusiasm of the women accompanying each Jokowi in the regions





Liputan6.com, Jakarta – First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo delivered an enthusiastic message to mothers on the occasion of the commemoration of the 94th Mother’s Day in 2022 which falls on Thursday (22/12/2022). In the video posted on YouTube by the presidential secretariat, Iriana appears to greet women doing their business in the market. “I am happy to see the enthusiasm of mothers at Sukolilo Madiun market and Rejoso Nganjuk market. Since early morning, maybe dawn, these tough women have been working and doing business,” Iriana said. , quoted in a press release, Thursday (22/12/2022). Iriana said whenever she accompanied President Joko Widodo or Jokowi to visit the regions, she always encountered the spirit of a strong woman. According to her, more and more women are involved in a number of activities in various fields. “More and more women and mothers are involved in a number of activities in various fields: economy, education, health, and quite a few are even involved in the development of infrastructure such as toll roads, dams and airports,” he said. He also advised mothers to keep their spirits up. Thus, it will make them more self-sufficient for their families and communities. “Keep maintaining your enthusiasm, ladies. That enthusiasm will empower you for your family and society,” Iriana said. Previously, President Joko Widodo or Jokowi conveyed Happy Mother’s Day which falls every 22 December. Jokowi said Indonesian women have an important role in the nation’s journey. “Indonesian women continue to play an important role in the journey of the nation. With mothers who are empowered, Indonesia is moving forward,” Jokowi said via her Instagram account @jokowi, Thursday, 12/22/2022.

A number of gentlemen from North Central Timor, NTT, participated in a competition to cook fried rice and clean rice as part of Mother’s Day. This competition was organized to improve gender equality.

