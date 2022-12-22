Five things we learned from the release of Trump’s tax records





The top House Tax Committee on Tuesday night voted to release six years of tax returns belonging to former President Trump as part of an investigation into the presidential audit program at the IRS. The vote was 24 to 16 and went in a party-wise fashion, with Democrats voting in favor and Republicans voting against.

The returns include six years of personal returns as well as returns for eight of Trump’s companies. They will be released within days of the redactions, committee members said Tuesday.

Reports from the Ways and Means Committee on the IRS Presidential Audit Program as well as the Joint Committee on Taxation (JCT) on the content of tax returns have already been released.

Here’s what we know about their reports and what lawmakers said.

The IRS Didn’t Audit Trump in 2017 or 2018 and Democrats Want to Know Why

The IRS has a mandatory audit program for sitting presidents, but did not audit Trump until more than two years after he became president. Trump filed two tax returns in 2017 and one in 2018, but did not receive his first audit until he was in office in 2019.

“There was no timely audit,” Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal (D-Mass.) said Tuesday.

“Once [committee] the staff went to visit the IRS, once the staff had a chance to go to some of the… places that fall under the jurisdiction of the IRS, they quickly concluded that in fact the audit hadn’t didn’t happen,” he said.

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden said in a statement Wednesday that “the IRS is asleep at the wheel.”

“The presidential audit program is broken. There is no justification for not conducting the required presidential audits until a congressional investigation has been made. I have additional questions about the extent to which resource issues or fear of political retaliation from the White House contributed to failures here,” he said.

Trump’s two years without an audit may be part of the reason why no audits of the president have been concluded during his tenure and those that began during the latter part of his term are yet to be completed. Tax experts say complex audits typically take years.

“Not surprisingly,” said Steve Rosenthal, a Tax Policy Center analyst who testified before Congress about Trump’s tax returns, in an interview about those audits remaining incomplete. “The IRS takes years to complete complicated audits.”

The presidential audit program is an IRS policy outlined in the agency’s rulebook, not federal law. Neal introduced legislation he was introducing Tuesday night to turn policy into law, but the future of that proposal is uncertain as the House is poised to shift from Democratic to Republican control.

The IRS began auditing Trump the same day Neal requested Trump’s tax returns

Trump was selected for review by the IRS on April 3, 2019, the same day Neal wrote a letter to then-IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig requesting Trump’s tax returns.

That’s according to a letter from the IRS to Trump and his wife Melania, posted online by Ways and Means Democrat Don Beyer (D-Va.) Tuesday night, parts of which have been redacted.

“On April 3, 2019, Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal wrote to the IRS requesting Trump’s tax returns as part of our committee’s oversight of the mandatory audit of tax returns. presidential elections by the IRS. On the same day, the IRS launched its first audit of Donald Trump’s tax returns,” Beyer wrote.

Other Democrats sounded the alarm on Tuesday about it.

“In the case of the Trump years, there was only one time the mandatory audit was triggered and that was when President Neal wrote a letter,” the Ways and Means Democrat said Wednesday. Judy Chu (California) at a press conference.

“There’s clearly something wrong here,” Chu said.

Trump paid $0 in income tax in 2020

Trump’s tax debt has fluctuated wildly over the years his statements have been reviewed by the Ways and Means Committee and the JCT.

The JCT found that Trump paid zero taxes in 2020, $558,000 in taxes in 2019, $5.3 million in taxes in 2018 and nothing in 2017.

His taxable income during those years was also a roller coaster ride. Trump had $0 in taxable income in 2020, $3 million in taxable income in 2019, $23 million in 2018 and still $0 in 2017.

These ups and downs have been made possible by the strategic allocation of business losses, which absorb income levels and with them tax liability, tax experts say.

In 2015, Trump reported $105 million in business losses remaining on more than $700 million in losses reported in 2009, according to Rosenthal.

These were spread over the years the JCT conducted its reviews of Trump’s statements. For example, in 2015, Trump posted a loss of $76 million in his “other income” category only to find himself $30 million in the hole.

This accounting trick resulted in $0 taxable income and $0 tax liability for that year.

“Trump hasn’t paid anything in taxes for years and years. How does he do that? Through losses. Using losses as a protective device,” Rosenthal said.

“Donald Trump’s tax returns illustrate the shortcomings of our tax code,” Wyden said Wednesday. “These are far bigger issues than Donald Trump. Trump’s returns likely resemble those of many other wealthy tax evaders — hundreds in partnership interest, highly questionable deductions, and debts that can be transferred to clear tax debt.

“Donald Trump had big deductions, big credits and big losses, but rarely a big tax bill,” Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-Texas), a member of the Ways and Means Committee, said in a statement Tuesday. “Trump claimed tens of millions of dollars in losses and credits without the type of justification an ordinary taxpayer would likely provide.”

Trump made his money from investments, not companies

The JCT report shows that Trump’s real estate and other businesses consistently lost money and were written off, and that most of his actual income came from interest earned on his investments.

For 2020, Trump has earned over $10.6 million in taxable interest. In the same year, he reported a $15 million loss on his rental real estate and other businesses structured as S corporations, partnerships, and similar flow-through entities.

His total income for that year was a loss of $4.7 million.

2019 tells much the same story. Trump reported $11.3 million from interest and $16.5 million from losses incurred by his real estate business and other companies. His capital gains that year totaled $9.26 million, putting him in the black for a total of $4.4 million.

This put his tax liability for that year in positive territory, at over $558,000.

The pattern of interest income reported as a net gain and business income reported as a net loss continues in the years statements presented to the Ways and Means Committee.

Republicans say releasing Trump’s tax returns is a ‘political weapon’

Republicans have said the release of Trump’s tax returns should be seen as a new precedent, and some commentators read it as a threat of direct retaliation as Republicans prepare to take over the new Congress’s Ways and Means Committee. .

“The Ways and Means Republicans might come out and say, ‘You started it. It is bilateralism. And so they’re going to ask for the tax filing information on Hunter Biden and Joe Biden and anybody they want to embarrass,” Rosenthal said in an interview.

Why not buy a puppy online as a holiday gift January 6 panel releases transcripts of first 34 witness testimonies

Republican Ways and Means Leader Kevin Brady (Texas) said he didn’t want to speculate what Republican oversight would mean for the committee in the next Congress, but he did mention Wednesday’s tax returns in the context of the upcoming Congress.

“I’m not going to speculate on what the next Congress and this committee will focus on regarding tax filings,” he said.

— Updated at 3:26 p.m.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/policy/finance/3783613-five-things-weve-learned-through-the-release-of-trumps-tax-records/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos