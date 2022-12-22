Imran Khan declared constitutional right to dissolve assemblies, Bajwa guilty of economic crisis – PressWire18





Imran Khan on Dissolving Assemblies: Former Prime Minister of Pakistan and leader of the PTI, Imran Khan, constantly targets his opponents. On Wednesday, December 21, Imran Khan said it was his party’s constitutional right to dissolve the provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. This comment by the leader of the PTI was made on the motion of no confidence tabled by the opposition deputies PPP and PML-N.

In fact, Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ie PTI party is in power in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. A motion of no confidence was presented by the opposition parties to prevent Chief Minister Parvez Elahi of the PTI and the allied government from dissolving the assembly. Whereupon the government said Punjab Governor Baligur Rahman could pressure Chief Minister Parvez Elahi to vote on the no-confidence motion.

We must maintain the judicial system in Pakistan – Imran Khan

PTI leader Imran Khan, during an interview with a delegation of lawyers at his residence in Lahore, said that “the country cannot progress until there is rule of law in Pakistan”. To get rid of American slavery, we must once again restore the justice system. Furthermore, all institutions must work within their boundaries.

Former Bajwa army chief targeted again

Imran Khan again held former Pakistani army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa responsible for the recent situation in Pakistan. He said that Qamar Javed Bajwa is responsible for the economic crisis in Pakistan. At the same time, Khan reiterated that it is his constitutional right to dissolve assemblies. However, the lawyers’ delegation told Imran Khan that it is illegal for the Governor of Punjab to ask CM Elahi to accept the motion of no confidence. Imran Khan called on lawyers to launch a nationwide movement against the case.

What does the constitution of Pakistan say?

According to Pakistani constitutional law, the chief minister cannot dissolve the assembly after the presentation of the motion of no confidence, but Imran Khan is adamant on this point. The governor must decide that the CM can obtain 186 votes to save the government during the vote of the motion of no confidence. If this does not happen, the government will fall on its own.

However, the PTI and its allies claimed that this move by the PML-N and the PPP was only an attempt to illegally depose the CM of Punjab and save him from the general elections. The PTI has 177 members in the Punjab Provincial Assembly and the PML-Q has 10 members. On the other hand, the opposition (PML-N, PPP and other parties) has 176 members.

