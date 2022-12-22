Turkey raises minimum wage to dampen inflation ahead of vote





(Bloomberg) — Bloomberg’s Most Read Turkey’s minimum wage will rise by 55% in 2023 in a bid to ease the burden of soaring living costs for millions of people just months before the election. The monthly net minimum wage will be 8,500 lira ($455), President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in Ankara on Thursday in a televised address, after two increases that nearly doubled it this year. According to the Minister of Labour, more than a third of the workforce is officially on minimum wage. Turkey’s unfolding cost-of-living crisis threatens Erdogan’s appeal about six months before the election. The latest hike is an attempt to shield households from inflation, which the central bank predicts will top 22% next year after ending 2022 at just over 65%. Turkey is on track to end this year with the fifth highest inflation in the world, according to the International Monetary Fund, a crisis fueled by rising commodity prices caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and compounded by an ultra-loose monetary policy at home. Under pressure from Erdogan, the central bank cut interest rates despite skyrocketing inflation the fastest in nearly a quarter century. Lira declines have been another drain on household budgets, with the Turkish currency losing nearly 29% against the dollar so far this year. Turkey has let inflation run wild as Erdogan pursues growth and champions an economic model that prioritizes exports and investment. While the president has said he expects inflation to slow to around 40% in a few months, the erosion in living standards has caused widespread discontent among Turks. In response, the government raised the minimum wage by a record 50.5% in January, then added an interim increase for the first time in six years with an increase of almost 30%. The story continues It is not clear whether a higher minimum wage will affect inflation by stimulating consumption. Central Bank Governor Sahap Kavcioglu said this month that this would have no significant impact on prices. Under its previous governor, the central bank warned of a positive shock to inflation from increases in the nominal minimum wage. Its report last year found that overall price growth increases by one percentage point for every 10% increase in the minimum wage. Bloomberg Businessweek’s Most Read 2022 Bloomberg LP

