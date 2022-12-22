Narendra Modi is “the father of New India”, Gandhi is…”: Amruta Fadnavis | Latest India News





Amruta Fadnavis – the wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis – on Wednesday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi the “father of the new India” after being asked about a 2019 tweet in which she called him “the father of our country. “We have two ‘rashtra pita’…Narendra Modi is the father of New India and Mahatma Gandhi is the father of the nation of ancient times,” she was quoted by a Marathi news site. In 2019, on Modi’s birthday, she said, “…wishing the father of our country, Narendra Modi ji, a very happy birthday – who inspires us to work tirelessly to improve society.” Read also | Congress leader’s controversial remark on PM Modi sparks backlash Today’s remark was criticized by Congress leader Yashomati Thakur, who said ‘people who follow BJP and RSS ideology…try to kill Gandhi again and again’. “They keep doing such things because they are obsessed with changing history by repeating lies and slandering great people like Gandhi,” Thakur said. Row over Amruta Fadnavis remark comes as BJP and Shiv Sena faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde clash with opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi over controversial comments on Chhatrapati Shivaji by Governor BS Koshyari . Meanwhile, in response to a different question at the same event (in Nagpur), Amruta Fadnavis said, “I never make political statements. I’m not even interested…ordinary people don’t troll me about my statements. They are NCP or Shiv Sena supporters. I don’t give much importance to them and I am not afraid of them. I only fear my mother and my mother-in-law.” “I can’t devote all my time to politics. So I don’t want to do politics now. However, those who work 24 hours a day, who give 24 hours a day to politics, should be appointed chief ministers” , she said. Fadnavis’ husband, the deputy chief minister, was chief minister of Maharashtra until the BJP’s defeat in the last Assembly elections. He made his comeback after the party backed the Shinde-led Sena faction in its rebellion against former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. Fadnavis was expected to return as chief minister after Thackeray resigned, but the BJP opted to allow Shinde to the top job and persuaded its leader to accept the No.2 post.

