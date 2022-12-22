January 6 committee witnesses’ most damning quotes about Trump – Rolling Stone





The House Jan. 6 committee is expected to release its final report this week, ending its 18-month investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election results and the violent Capitol siege as lawmakers certified President Biden. . victory.

The committee obtained treasures of documents, texts and telephone recordings; interviewed over 1,000 witnesses; and held a series of high-profile public hearings with live testimony from people close to the effort to overthrow democracy. The main takeaway from all of this, the panel made clear, is that Donald Trump is responsible. “The evidence led to one overriding and direct conclusion: the central cause of January 6 was one man, former President Donald Trump, whom many others followed,” the committee wrote in a summary of its final report. “None of the events of January 6 would have happened without him.”

The committee released the preview on Monday, shortly after holding a final public meeting in which it voted to refer Trump to the Justice Department on four criminal charges, including insurrection. It has always been clear to anyone paying attention that Trump was the driving force behind the effort to nullify the election and what happened on January 6. The committee’s referrals indicate that they have obtained enough hard evidence of his role in one of the darkest days in the nation’s history that he could be criminally convicted for it.

The committee will detail the evidence against Trump in its final report, but much has already been revealed to the public. Here are some of the most damning revelations about the former president, straight out of the mouths of those close to him.

“He will declare victory. But that doesn’t mean he’s a winner. He’ll just say he’s a winner.

Days before the 2020 election, some of Trump’s right-wing allies called on him to declare victory on election night, regardless of the returns. In an audio clip released by the committee during its final public hearing, Steve Bannon told a group of associates that Trump was going to do just that. “He’s going to sit right there and say, ‘They stole it. I’m ordering the attorney general to shut down all polling places in all 50 states,'” Bannon said. If Biden wins, Trump is going to do some crazy bullshit.” Editor’s Pick

The committee found that Bannon was allegedly in communication with Trump the day before the Capitol riot and warned on his radio show after the conversation with Trump that “all hell” would break loose. Bannon was subpoenaed to testify before the committee, but did not comply. He was found in contempt of Congress in October.

Trump did indeed claim victory on election night, just as Bannon had announced, calling the results a “fraud on the American public” and demanding “all voting stops”.

“The president claimed there was major fraud going on. … as far as I know, before there was actually any potential for review of the evidence,” former attorney general Bill Barr said, adding that Trump’s claims were based on the late surge in Democratic votes on election night, a dynamic Barr said campaign officials had anticipated “for weeks.”

“I repeatedly told the president unequivocally that I had seen no evidence of fraud that would have affected the outcome of the election.”

Former Attorney General Bill Barr testified before the committee that he told the president in the weeks after the election that he was unable to identify evidence of fraud. Trump and his team were undeterred and repeatedly found themselves empty-handed as they raced to produce evidence that would substantiate their claims. State and federal courts have dismissed more than 50 lawsuits brought by the Trump administration and its allies challenging the vote count and election results. Nonetheless, Trump continued to publicly promote claims that the fraud cost him the election.

Alex Cannon, a former Trump campaign attorney, testified that he told former chief of staff Mark Meadows that the team tasked with identifying fraud cases “couldn’t find anything that would be sufficient to alter the results in one of the key states”. Campaign manager Bill Stepien added that it was “an easier job to talk to the president about outlandish allegations”, but “a harder job to tell him in the end that it wasn’t true”.

Former Vice President Mike Pence, senior Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller, White House attorney Pat Cipollone, Trump campaign general counsel Matthew Morgan and others also testified that they told Trump or members of his staff that there was insufficient evidence of voter fraud to change the outcome of the election.

“I suggested it several times on Monday and Tuesday but he refused.”

Several witnesses indicated that Trump had no problem with violence. The committee revealed on Monday that when White House press secretary Hogan Gidley texted former Trump adviser Hope Hicks on Jan. 6 about Trump who was to tweet that his supporters n didn’t resort to violence, Hicks had made it clear that he wouldn’t be interested.

This evidence from Hope Hicks is brand new.

This adds significantly to the insurgency load.

Goes to former President Trump's foreknowledge and support for the January 6th violence.

In writing here, and in the sworn testimony of Hope Hicks.

— Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) December 19, 2022

Former Mark Meadows aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified earlier about how Trump demanded that armed supporters be allowed to participate in the “Stop the Steal” rally that preceded the riot. “I heard the president say something like, fuck, I don’t care if they have guns,” she testified. “They are not here to hurt me. Take out the fucking magazines. Let my people in. They can walk to the Capitol from here.

All Trump cared about, it seems, was taking over the White House. “Nobody’s going to care about my legacy if I lose, so it won’t matter,” Hicks recalled in response to Trump when told his legacy could be in jeopardy. “The only thing that matters is winning.”

“Mr. Trump then used his free hand to lunge at Bobby Engel.

Trump insisted on being transported to the Capitol after the rally at the Ellipse, a request the Secret Service denied on security grounds. Mark Meadows’ former assistant Cassidy Hutchinson said Secret Service agent Tony Ornato told her that Trump even tried to grab the steering wheel of the presidential vehicle to redirect it. “Sir, you need to get your hand off the wheel. We’re going back to the West Wing. We’re not going to the Capitol,” she recalled Ornato’s account of Secret Service agent Bobby Engel’s reaction.

She continued to relate that Trump “punched” on Engel. “I’m the fucking president!” Trump reportedly shouted. “Take me to the Capitol now!”

Trump had a tantrum in the beast and said I'm the last president, take me to the Capitol now. He then attempted to grab the steering wheel and physically assaulted a member of his staff

— Acyn (@Acyn) June 28, 2022

Trump reportedly threw plates at the walls in a fit of rage upon his return to the White House.

“Mark said something like, ‘You heard it, Pat. He thinks Mike deserves it. He doesn’t think they are doing anything wrong.

Some of Trump’s supporters were calling for Pence to be hanged for refusing to illegally nullify the election results. Trump, apparently, agreed with them.

Mark Meadows’ former assistant Cassidy Hutchinson told investigators that when former White House attorney Pat Cippollone said they had to do something because people were calling for Pence to be “fucking hangman,” Meadows said Trump didn’t care.

"Mark had replied something like, 'You heard him, Pat. He thinks Mike [Pence] Deserves that. He doesn't think they are doing anything wrong.'"

— January 6 Committee (@January6thCmte) June 28, 2022

Nor did threats against Pence stop Trump from bashing him on Twitter as rioters stormed the Capitol. “The situation was already bad. It was like he was pouring gasoline on the fire tweeting that,” Sarah Matthews, a former assistant to public secretary Kayleigh McEnany, told the committee.

A White House security officer, whose anonymity was protected by the committee for his safety, testified that members of Pence’s security department, fearing for their own lives, went so far as to call their families to say goodbye to them during the riot.

“You are the commander-in-chief. You have an ongoing assault on the United States Capitol, and there’s nothing? No call? Nothing? Zero?”

Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was puzzled by Trump’s handling of the riot, telling the committee he was in disbelief he had taken no action as it happened. as the assault unfolded. Tendency

Several witnesses close to the former president said he was just watching the attack on TV while fending off calls from advisers to do something about it. When former White House attorney Pat Cippollone said he was unaware that Trump had called the Secretary of Defense, the Attorney General or the Secretary of DHS. Gen. Keith Kellogg, Pence’s former national security adviser, said he didn’t hear Trump asking for the National Guard or any sort of law enforcement response. Nick Luna, a former aide to the president, also said he was unaware Trump had done such outreach.

Pat Cipollone confirms that he has no knowledge of Trump taking any action to control or stop the attack on the Capitol on January 6.

— The Republican Accountability Project (@AccountableGOP) July 22, 2022

One hundred and eighty-seven minutes – more than three hours – passed between the end of Trump’s speech at the Ellipse and the moment he finally tweeted for his supporter who had trashed the Capitol “to go home”. He has since promised to pardon all those convicted for their role in the attack if elected in 2024.

