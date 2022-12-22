Vietnam and Indonesia conclude talks on exclusive economic zones Radio Free Asia

Vietnam and Indonesia have concluded negotiations on the boundaries of the two countries’ exclusive economic zones (EEZs), a move hailed by regional analysts but likely to irritate China.

After 12 years of intensive negotiations, Indonesia and Vietnam have finally concluded negotiations on the limits of the two countries’ EEZ based on the 1982 UNCLOS, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said after meeting his counterpart on Thursday. visit Nguyen Xuan Phuc at the presidential palace in Bogor in West Java.

UNCLOS is short for the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, a document to which Vietnam, Indonesia and China are signatories.

Phuc is in Indonesia for his first state visit to the Southeast Asian neighbor since taking office in 2021.

Vietnam and Indonesia have been embroiled in disputes over overlapping EEZ claims in the waters surrounding the Natuna Islands in the South China Sea for years.

Law enforcement from the two countries have clashed over the activities of Vietnamese fishermen in the area, with Indonesia detaining and destroying dozens of Vietnamese boats accused of illegal encroachment and illegal fishing.

The two countries agreed on a limit of the continental shelf, or seabed, in 2003 and since 2010 they have engaged in more than a dozen rounds of talks on the delimitation of the EEZ. An EEZ gives a State exclusive access to the natural resources of the waters and the seabed.

In 2021, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said in a statement that negotiating with Vietnam on EEZ borders in accordance with international law, including UNCLOS 1982, was one of his ministry’s priorities.

Indonesia will continue to reject claims that are not based on international law, Marsudi said.

Caption: Indonesian President Joko Widodo visits a military base in Natuna, Indonesia near the South China Sea on January 9, 2020.CREDIT: Antara Foto/via Reuters

Milestone

News of the conclusion of the negotiations was welcomed by regional observers and analysts who said it was a significant achievement for both countries.

This is an important step, said Shahriman Lockman, director of the Malaysian Institute for Strategic and International Studies (ISIS).

It’s a big step toward clearer maritime boundary demarcations between Southeast Asian countries, Lockman said.

Nguyen The Phuong, a Vietnamese security analyst and lecturer at the University of Economics and Finance in Ho Chi Minh City, said the decision proves that ASEAN countries can settle maritime disputes with each other. .

This will help calm things down, especially issues related to illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, which is a hot issue between Vietnam and Indonesia, Phuong told RFA.

It will also encourage ongoing negotiations between Vietnam and the Philippines, as well as Malaysia, he added.

The South China Sea is claimed by six parties: Brunei, China, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam and Taiwan. Each side has its own set of maritime borders, but Beijing’s claims are the broadest.

Details of Indonesia’s recent deal with Vietnam have not been announced, but their EEZ claims lie within China’s so-called nine-dash line that Beijing uses to delineate its historic rights to almost 90% of the South China Sea.

China would insist that it has jurisdiction over these areas, according to Lockman of Islamic State Malaysia.

A UN tribunal in 2016 struck down China’s nine-dash line, but Beijing has so far rejected the ruling, calling it null and void.

China is likely to protest the new Indonesia-Vietnam deal, Lockman and other analysts have warned.

Tria Dianti in Jakarta contributed to this report.