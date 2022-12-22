Your round-up of business news: Jeremy Clarkson, hot banks, refugees, Boris Johnson, airport restrictions





Jeremy Clarkson is under fire for ‘despicable’ and ‘abusive’ comments aimed at the Duchess of Sussex, hot banks are popping up across the UK, the High Court has ruled the deportation of migrants to Rwanda was lawful, Boris Johnson still brings home the bacon thanks to exorbitant public speaking payments, and the day when you can take a two-liter bottle of water or a full-size shampoo on a plane is finally coming. Our final 2022 business news roundup is here, so put the star at the top of your Christmas tree and these crucial stories at the top of your radar.

Jeremy Clarkson has come under heavy criticism after a column he wrote for The sun detailed how he dreams of the day when Meghan Markle “has to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, ‘shame’, and throw pieces of excrement at her”. The column was published after the Queen Consort hosted a luncheon attended by two of the Duchess of Sussex’s most vocal critics, Clarkson and Piers Morgan. The day after lunch, Netflix aired the final three episodes of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s documentary series which highlights their experiences within the royal family. The following day, The Sun published Clarkson’s column which details how he “hates” the Duchess. Clarkson’s comments, which were called ‘vile’ and ‘abusive’ by social media, and ‘a blatant call to incite humiliation and violence’ by John Bishop, were also humiliated by his own daughter Emily, who has taken to social media to say she opposes everything her father has written. A report of save the children revealed that more than half of councils in England and Wales are rolling out hot banks where those struggling to afford to turn on the heating can shelter from the cold. Of the 355 councils in England and Wales, 194 are directly involved or supporting local groups in opening up warm spaces, while 143 are working to set up hot bank initiatives. Warm spaces are being created in libraries, theaters, art galleries, museums, children’s centers and various religious buildings to help those facing the financial turmoil caused by the cost of living crisis. Dan Paskins, Director of UK Impact at Save the Children, said: “It is totally unacceptable that in modern Britain we need a huge network of warm banks to get through the winter. We need a permanent solution to this energy crisis. The scale of preparations underway to provide warm spaces this winter shows how communities and councils are doing their best to help people through these difficult times. Now we need the government to live up to that commitment, take action and do its job. » The British government’s controversial plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda is legal, according to High Court rules. Lord Justice Lewis has concluded that the Conservative government’s plans to deport migrants to Rwanda are in line with the Refugee Convention, human rights law and other legal obligations, The Independent reports. He noted that although the policy has been the subject of “considerable debate, the role of the court is solely to ensure that the law is understood and complied with and that the rights guaranteed by parliament are upheld”. Raza Husain KC, a representative for a group of claimants said they plan to appeal the decision, with the applications for leave to appeal to be considered at a hearing on January 16. Boris Johnson has earned more than £1million from just four speeches in the past two months since leaving No 10. His speeches include £277,723 from Centerview investment bankers in New York, 261,652 £ from Hindustan time in India, £215,275 from Televisão Independente for a speech in Lisbon and £276,000 from insurance brokers in the United States. The former prime minister also received over £40,000 in free accommodation from Tory donor Lord Bamford, as reported in the Guardian. The biggest shake-up to airport security rules in decades is on the way for passengers arriving from the UK. The government has set a deadline of June 2024 for all UK airports to install new security technology which will see the end of the 100ml rule and the need to remove electrical devices from hand luggage. Not only will this change mean greater convenience for travelers, as the need for numerous small bottles of liquid and the repeated unpacking and repacking of bags in security queues will be eliminated, but passenger safety will also be improved. as airport security personnel will have more detailed images of what passengers are carrying on board. Transport Secretary Mark Harper said: “By 2024, major UK airports will have installed the latest security technologies, reducing waiting times, improving the passenger experience and, above all, detecting potential threats.”

