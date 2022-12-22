Even if Xi Jinping holds China with a master hand, it is possible that the situation will escalate

MAINTENANCE – After large-scale demonstrations, Beijing lifted most of the health restrictions in force. For researcher Hugues Eudeline, despite this relaxation, the country’s complicated economic situation could push Chinese city dwellers to take to the streets again.

Hugues Eudeline is an associate researcher at the Thomas More Institute. Former naval officer, Doctor in military history, defense and security from the Ecole Pratique des Hautes Etudes (EPHE, Paris) and certificate of higher French and American military education, he devotes his research to the geopolitics and geostrategy of the world ocean.

After three years of an extremely strict health strategy, called zero-Covid, China has largely relaxed its measures since the beginning of December. Is it more of the historic mobilization against Beijing’s policy than the country’s economic situation?

The mobilization against the political system is due to the economic situation of the country, so the two are really linked. The latest economic news is particularly bad. China’s exports and imports have contracted at a much faster rate than in previous years due to declining external demand and the worsening of the Covid crisis. The decline in exports is particularly serious because their decline occurs in the middle of the Christmas period, a time when export activity is normally particularly important. The social balance of this country rests on a consensus, the power allows the Chinese to earn money in a capitalistic way, provided that they do not make policy and do not touch the communist party. However, the social movements openly criticize the party.

This consensus is the basis of the great success of the Chinese Communist Party since Deng Xiaoping until today. This phenomenal economic growth and the social stability it generates – currently seems to be hampered. It should be around 3% in 2022 instead of the 5 to 6% hoped for.

For Beijing, does political risk take precedence over health risk?

China is a country that has experienced many extremely harsh revolts in its history. However, the thinking of Chinese leaders is always part of the long term. They look to history because they know that while it doesn’t predict the future, it does. Also the leaders know very well that once the revolts are triggered, they can become very important and interfere, even bring down the power.

By giving in to the streets, is the Chinese regime opening a Pandora’s box? Can we expect more social movements against the regime in the coming years?

The risk that these movements multiply in China is nevertheless limited. The population control system is very sophisticated, very efficient, so I think they won’t let anything go wrong. However, it is clear that the population and in particular the young graduates are very unhappy. They are having a lot of difficulty finding work at the moment, due to the slowdown in the economy. More than half of those who were hired this year were not hired. People working less, the economy weakens. It’s a vicious circle.

As for knowing if it is dangerous for the leaders, it is necessary to consider that the president never had as much power as he currently has. He holds the reins of the country with a firm hand, and I do not see what could make things happen in the face of such a capacity for internal power.

XI Jinping had promised to lift the whole country out of poverty by 2020. He clearly did not keep his promise. Hugues Eudeline

You quote the young graduates, is it the young people who suffer the most from the economic situation of the country?

Probably yes, although all workers are suffering from the closure of companies and the economic recession. There is no social security in China, too, even though the state provides food for people they are stuck at home. One can understand that they are not particularly happy with a situation that drags on, especially the young people. And it is they who are, as everywhere, the quickest to react, possibly violently.

Didn’t the social heterogeneity of the demonstrations, which mix young graduates and factory workers, the inhabitants of the cities and the countryside, contribute to worrying the Chinese authorities?

I don’t think there’s a lot of risk in the countryside, because there are fewer populations than in the big cities. However, the number of cities with more than one million inhabitants being very important in China, many households could be won over by social movements.

I don’t think we can still speak of revolt, rather of expressed discontent. But that can go wrong, we must not forget that President XI Jinping had promised to lift the whole country out of poverty by 2020. He clearly did not keep his promise. Moreover, the Chinese know that the measures that have been taken against the epidemic in the rest of the world have not been as drastic as in China, and that the economy of most countries is now operating at full speed, which theirs is not.

In China, some denounce a political sleight of hand by a regime changing course abruptly, without assuming its responsibilities. Do you share this observation?

The Chinese regimes have often changed course and without ever having had to explain it. When you have the power to yourself, you have no problem changing direction at will. For the moment, the power reacts only to a problem of internal policy. It can do it if necessary with a lot of violence, as we have seen in a certain number of provinces in the past (Tibet) or currently (Xinjiang).

What I personally fear is that the crisis will not develop even further, and that, in order to distract attention from internal difficulties, in line with the presidential speech of October 16 at the 20th Congress of the Chinese Communist Party, Xi Jinping decides to use force against Taiwan. Favor external operations to make people forget the internal problems by flattering the nationalist fiber. Of course, this is not certain despite the recent crisis in the Taiwan Strait and even if the President recalled in his speech we will never promise to renounce Tawan’s use of force. Russia’s example in Ukraine probably prompts Chinese strategists to approach the planning of a major foreign operation with great caution. Everything will depend on the degree of exasperation of the population.

