At the center of Pakistan’s regime change, Imran’s CIA lobbyist, general, dissident envoy and spy





New Delhi: Late one December morning two years ago, Pakistan’s top generals were heading to a Dubai hotel for a secret meeting with a man the military had once accused of treason. Former army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and former spymaster Lt. Gen. Faiz Hamid, sources close to the meeting told ThePrint, initiated the meeting, hoping the diplomat and scholar Husain Haqqani could help restore Islamabad’s ties with India and the United States.

The meeting, according to the sources, came to nothing. But he has now sparked a political storm, with a former minister accusing General Bajwa of plotting regime change. The general, Shireen Mazari claimed, had made payments to Haqqani, to undermine Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Evidence of Mazaris’ claims is contained in documents filed under the US Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), which provides for stiff penalties for not disclosing lobbying activities on behalf of foreign entities. . The documents show that former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) officer Robert Grenier made two payments ($20,000 and $10,000) to Haqqani for conducting research.

Reveal of payments to Haqqani forced to resign as Pakistan’s ambassador to the US in 2011, over his alleged role in civilian control of the country’s military, is used by PTI to fuel claims that the fall of Imrans was orchestrated by the United States. .

FARA records, however, show Grenier was hired by a key aide to Imran Khan, but offer no clue as to why he later made payments to a vocal critic of the former prime minister.

Someone added two plus two to get nine, Haqqani told ThePrint. I have no relationship with the Pakistan Army except with friends and family who serve there. Given that I was reviled for being anti-Pakistan and anti-military for years, questions about whether the then army chief met with me should be directed to the military.

Also read: Pakistan’s new ISPR chief is son of Osama-linked scientist who said jinn can generate electricity

Imrans CIA Lobbyist

The tangled story dates back to April, when in the face of mounting pressure from General Bajwa to leave office, Imran claimed to be the victim of a US plot. The allegation was based on a diplomatic cable sent by Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Asad Majeed, recording a tense conversation with Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu. wrote Majeed, had warned that keeping Imran in power would hurt ties between the two countries.

However, documents show that less than a year before Imran claimed the US was plotting to bring down his government, his special adviser Iftikhar-ur-Rehman Durrani retained Grenier to provide public information. and advocacy regarding relations between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

FARA revelations first reported by journalist Waqas Ahmad show that Durrani paid Grenier a $150,000 consulting fee in four installments through 2021. Mazari claims the payments were made secretly, without the cabinet approval and circumventing procurement procedures. Records also show that Grenier received $50,000 for extensive media research conducted in June and July 2022, the months immediately after Imran made his allegations.

The revelation that Grenier had been hired raised eyebrows since Imran had repeatedly alleged that the CIA was using mercenaries to destabilize Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Long considered by India’s intelligence community to be part of a group of senior US officials sympathetic to Islamabad, Grenier served in Pakistan at the time of 9/11 and served as its top counterterrorism official from 2004 to 2006. Following the al-Qaeda attacks, Grenier said in a top-secret cable, the Pakistani military had established a new moderate leadership motivated to fully cooperate with the CIA in the war on terror.

While it’s unclear whether Durrani used personal or government funds to pay Grenier, the former special adviser remains a member of the PTI. Imran did not comment on the matter.

I never interacted with Durrani, Haqqani told ThePrint.

Moreover, I have never had any interest in working with the PTI, and my position against the role of the military in Pakistani politics is well known and unchanged. I am currently only engaged in research and advisory work and have had nothing to do with Pakistan’s domestic politics for many years.

General sensitization of the Bajwas

There is little evidence of the dividends, if any, that Islamabad has reaped from Grenier’s lobbying. Efforts to secure a one-on-one phone conversation between Imran and President Joe Biden ended without result. Imran secured a one-on-one meeting with former diplomat Robin Raphel, a diplomat many in New Delhi see as having harbored an anti-India bias, but the value of the engagement is unclear.

The two payments to Haqqani, a source familiar with the deal said, were made to build a list of politically influential individuals for Grenier, who had little on-the-ground contact with Pakistan after leaving the country in 2003.

Following the collapse of the Imran government, a group of ambassadors including Haqqani released a report calling for a modest pragmatic relationship between the US and Pakistan. There is, however, no evidence that these recommendations were obtained through lobbying activities and, in any case, they came after Imran was expelled from office.

According to Indian diplomatic sources, General Bajwa’s own contacts with Haqqani were likely prompted by the failure of the Imran government’s lobbying efforts in Washington.

Following the assassination of al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden in 2011, Haqqani reportedly wrote a private note to Mike Mullen, chairman of the United States Joint Chiefs of Staff, asking for his help in ensure civilian supremacy in Pakistan. Haqqani had denied the allegations, which were made by prominent businessman Mansoor Ijaz, a billionaire who once offered to help the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) bring peace to Kashmir.

The memo drew a furious response from the Pakistani military, which saw it as an effort to undermine its primacy in the country.

Although the allegations were never proven, Haqqani was forced to resign and spent several months in de facto incarceration before leaving for the United States. He has not returned to Pakistan since, a family source said, even when his brother died in March 2021. Although General Bajwa offered guarantees of safe passage, the source said, Haqqani believed the Imran’s government could put his life in danger.

Moreover, the sums paid to Haqqani for a regime change operation seem implausibly small. Haqqani and his wife, politician Farahnaz Ispahani, are further considered wealthy independents. Their home in Washington is valued at over $5 million on real estate websites.

(Editing by Amrtansh Arora)

Also Read: The Reichsbrger Movement Won’t Overthrow the German State, But It’s a Sign Democracies Can’t Ignore

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theprint.in/world/at-centre-of-pakistans-regime-change-row-imrans-cia-lobbyist-a-general-dissident-envoy-spy/1276212/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos