Judge denies Trump’s request to intervene in NYAG lawsuit





A federal judge in Florida on Wednesday refused to grant former President Donald Trump’s request to interfere with the coercive action of New York Attorney General Letitia James in his fraud case.

“The Trump Organization has already been found guilty by a New York jury of multiple counts of tax evasion,” U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks noted in an eight-page ruling. “Preventing a civil enforcement action now by the New York Attorney General would be unprecedented and contrary to the interests of the people of New York. »

In November, Trump filed a lawsuit in Florida state court seeking to restrain James from “requesting, demanding, possessing or disclosing” changes to his trust in connection with his fraud case. His original lawsuit was later moved to federal court.

Shortly after the lawsuit was initially filed, Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron ordered a court-appointed monitor to monitor the Trump Organization pending a trial scheduled for next year. James’ lawsuit against Trump, his adult children and his businesses alleges a pattern of tax evasion that has been going on for years. She also wants to bar the former president and family members named in his lawsuit from serving as an officer or director of a New York corporation.

In his lawsuit, Trump claimed James targeted him for a “relentless, pernicious, public and shameless crusade” that preceded the election of the Democratic GA.

“James’ war of intimidation and harassment against President Trump, his family, business interests and associates is long-standing and ongoing,” Trump’s Nov. 2 lawsuit said. “James campaigned for Attorney General on the promise to launch investigations into President Trump before the pretense of a predicate even existed. Since her election, she has kept her campaign promises and established within her office a policy of intimidating and harassing President Trump whenever possible.

Several courts have dismissed Trump’s claims of political motivation, including Engoron, a New York court of appeals and a New York federal court.

According to James, the real pattern is that Trump is making the rounds of the courts in an effort to “end” the decisions of other judges and his own prosecutorial discretion.

The action is Mr. Trump’s second inappropriate attempt to collaterally attack and circumvent rulings made by the presiding judge of the New York trial, Judge Arthur Engoron, his assistant AG recently wrote.

Judge Middlebrooks denied Trump’s request for a preliminary injunction late Wednesday, saying the former president’s trial would likely fail.

“Defendant raises four reasons which are all likely correct why plaintiff has no substantial likelihood of success on the merits,” wrote Middlebrooks, a Bill Clinton appointee. “First, it is not at all clear that a federal court sitting in West Palm Beach, Florida has personal jurisdiction over the New York Attorney General. Second, this action is barred by the sovereign interstate immunity of New York.

Middlebrooks also dismissed the request on the grounds of exclusion of the issue and claim, meaning the issue has already been decided in a binding decision by another court.

The attorney general also argued that Trump’s bid had failed under the Supreme Court’s Rooker-Feldman precedent. Under this doctrine, James noted, a state court loser cannot seek to collaterally attack the courts’ final, appealable orders. Middlebrooks agreed.

In November, Middlebrooks penned a searing decision sanctioning Trump’s attorneys for filing a massive, “frivolous” and “shotgun” lawsuit accusing Hillary Clinton and dozens of other alleged political antagonists of a sweeping conspiracy to to taint it with allegations of collusion with Russia. The judge considered it to be little more than a political statement disguised as a legal action.

The rule of law is undermined by the toxic combination of political fundraising with legal fees paid by political action committees, reckless and factually false statements by lawyers at rallies and in the media, and efforts to advance political discourse through lawsuits without a basis in fact or any known legal theory, Middlebrooks wrote in her Nov. 10 ruling. Lawyers allow this behavior and I am pessimistic that Rule 11 alone can effectively curb this abuse. Certain aspects may fall outside the jurisdiction of the judiciary and require the attention of the Bar and the disciplinary authorities. Additional penalties may be appropriate.

Trump appealed the sanctions decision to the 11th Circuit.

Read the decision here.

Got a tip we should know? [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://lawandcrime.com/trump/federal-judge-in-florida-refuses-donald-trumps-request-for-unprecedented-intrusion-in-new-york-ags-fraud-case/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos