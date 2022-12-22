PM Modi to review Covid-19 situation at high-level meeting today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will review the Covid-19 situation and related aspects in the country during a high-level meeting today afternoon, ANI news agency reported.

The meeting comes a day after Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reviewed the situation and asked people to follow proper Covid behavior including wearing masks in crowded places and getting vaccinated.

Official sources said random sample testing would be carried out at airports for international passengers from China and other countries.

Coronavirus: discover all the live updates here

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will call an emergency meeting today (December 22). Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and other senior Health Ministry officials will also attend Thursday’s meeting.

Maharashtra health department has asked all district administrations and municipalities to increase COVID-19 testing.

Meanwhile, India recorded 185 new coronavirus infections, while active cases fell to 3,402, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The total tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,76,515). The death toll stands at 5,30,681 with one death reported in Delhi in the past 24 hours, according to data updated as of 8am.

The central government had urged all states and union territories on Tuesday (December 20) to prepare whole genome sequencing of positive samples to track emerging variants.

In a letter to states and UTs, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had said such an exercise would enable early detection of new variants, if any, circulating in the country and facilitate the taking of public health measures required.

There has been an alarming increase in Covid cases in China, Japan, South Korea, France and the United States. The spike is attributed to the new Omicron BF.7 sub-variant. Four cases of the Omicron sub-variant resulting in a flare-up in China have been detected in India.

Catch all the trade news, market news, breaking news and latest updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates. More less

Topics