Jokowi doesn’t have to worry about blaming coalition failure





Bisnis.comJAKARTA – Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) spokesman Muhammad Kholid has said President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) should not fear blame if a coalition between political parties does not form. Kholid explained that Jokowi should not have to worry because a president does not interfere in matters of forming coalitions between political parties. “The president doesn’t need to be scared or worried about this. If he’s not involved in the process of determining the coalition for the presidential election, then relax,” said Kholid upon confirmation, Thursday 12/22/2022. He suggested Jokowi focus on fulfilling his role as head of state and head of government. The business of forming coalitions and appointing the president (capres) and vice-president (cawapres) are the interests of political parties. Kholid fears that if Jokowi continues to comment on the presidential nomination, it will open a space for speculation about interference in the determination of presidential and vice-presidential candidates. “It’s not good for our democracy and not good for him as the leader of the nation,” he explained. The constitution is said to confirm that political parties have the power to determine the candidates for president and vice president. Previously, Jokowi feared that there were parties that would blame the Palace if a coalition between political parties did not form. He felt that throughout this time many parties had linked the government to matters that were not handled directly by the Palace. “What I fear is that if there is a coalition that fails, the coalition will be accused again later by the palace. It is this palace, a palace, a palace,” Jokowi said. during his speech on the occasion of the 16th anniversary of the Hanura Party at the JCC, Jakarta, on Wednesday (21/12/2022).

