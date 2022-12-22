Joe Biden was reportedly shocked by the letter Donald Trump left him after leaving the White House





If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The new year is going to bring us another political book, and it’s not about Donald Trump this time. The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Bidens’ White House, by Chris Whipple, comes out January 17, 2023, and he has a pretty positive story to share about Donald Trump’s letter to Joe Biden as he entered the White House.

More from SheKnows

The 45th president followed the tradition started by Ronald Reagan to George HW Bush in 1989 of wishing good luck to the new occupant of the White House. According to an excerpt obtained by Politico, Joe Bidens’ reaction was pleasant. It was very gracious and generous Surprisingly gracious, wrote Whipple.

This isn’t the first time Americans have heard of Donald Trump’s letter to Joe Biden. The 46th President shared with reporters in the Oval Office on January 20, 2021, The President [Trump] wrote a very generous letter. Because it was private, I won’t talk about it until I talk to him. But it was generous.

Click here to read the full article.

Buy: The Fight of His Life $30

Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki also added a preview of Literally! with the Rob Lowe podcast. It was long, she told Lowe. The script from which I could see was very beautiful. But I don’t know what was in the letter, but yes, it was one of my earliest memories. She added that her former boss was such a classy guy and kept the contents of the letter to himself. Perhaps we should ask the First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden, surely he shared it with his wife? It’s nice to see that this particular tradition has continued, especially since the insurrection only happened two weeks prior and Donald Trump was still talking about the stolen election.

Before you go, click here to see our favorite photos of President Joe Bidens’ extended family.

Joe Biden, Robert Hunter Biden

Best of SheKnows

Sign up for the SheKnows newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/joe-biden-reportedly-shocked-letter-194544065.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos