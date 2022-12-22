Photo of PM Modi at train station with digital clock reading ‘4:20’ is morphed





An image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a train station with a digital clock above him that reads 4:20 a.m. is going viral on social media. The image is released with the claim that the Prime Minister was coincidentally standing under a sign reading ‘4:20’, which is associated with Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code, a criminal offense of fraud. To claim: The image shows PM Modi at a train station. Above him, a digital clock reads 4:20. The image is shared with the caption “What a fitting capture”. Several Twitters users shared the image with the same claim. Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code deals with cheating, fraud and dishonest inducement to deliver goods. Fraudsters and pranksters are commonly referred to as “420s”. Fact check: Logical Indian’s fact-checking team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral image is metamorphosed. We did a reverse image search on the viral image and found an article by The India time published December 14, 2021. In the image seen in the TOI article, the digital clock reads ‘1:13’. The article is about Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Varanasi Railway Station to inspect the development works in Varanasi. He had paid a midnight visit to Varanasi with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on December 14, 2021. We came across another report from Living mint published on December 14, 2021, titled “PM Modi makes a night visit to Benares train station”. The Livemint reported that Prime Minister Modi paid a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi on December 14, 2021. The Prime Minister visited Benares Railway Station on an overnight visit. The image in Livemint is captioned, ‘PM Modi makes a night visit to Benares train station’. In the TOI report, we also came across the original image on PM Modi’s Twitter handle. The time of the digital clock in the original photo is ’01:13. Modi’s footage was uploaded to the prime minister’s official Twitter account around 1:23 a.m. The message is captioned, “Next stop Banaras Station. We are working to improve rail connectivity as well as ensuring clean, modern and passenger-friendly stations.” Next stop Banaras station. We are working to improve rail connectivity and ensure clean, modern and passenger-friendly stations. pic.twitter.com/tE5I6UPdhQ Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 13, 2021 Comparing the original image and the viral image, we observed a watermark on one of the pillars in the background. The watermark further indicates that the image is transformed. Image comparison Conclusion: We have found that the image showing a digital clock above PM Modi at a train station reading ‘4:20’ is a transformed image. The clock reads ‘1:13’ and was captured on the night of December 24, 2021, during PM Modi’s visit to a train station in Varanasi. Thus, we found that the viral image is transformed. If you have any news that you think needs to be checked, please email us at [email protected] or whatsapp on 6364000343 Also Read: Did Hindu Religious Narrator Chitralekha Marry a Muslim? No, the viral claim is false

