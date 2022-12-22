Publish Donald Trump’s tax returns! …or maybe not.





Benefits on tax returns

Democrats no longer have reason to release Trump’s tax returns | December 20

After years of legal battles over Donald Trump’s tax returns, Jennifer Rubin’s article offers her thoughts on why his tax returns should not be made public. One of her concerns is that Democrats should exercise restraint even though she doubts Republicans would if the tables were turned. The main reason for publishing and exposing Trump’s taxes is because every president over the past few decades has released his tax returns. Trump has announced his candidacy for the 2024 presidency, therefore, if the ex-president has nothing to hide, he must show the public that he has legally paid his fair share of taxes, if his declaration of success is legit and if there are any other lies it is covering up. Citizens of the United States deserve to know the honesty, candor, and integrity of all applicants,

Jackie Kanner, St. Petersburg

The vendetta continues

Democratic Committee Publicly Releases Trump Taxes | December 21

The Democratic Ways and Means Committee, under the guise of trying to determine whether the Internal Revenue Service was properly auditing presidential tax returns, decided to make personal tax returns public. There is no reason other than politics to release Donald Trump’s tax returns right now. I can’t wait for the day when I can see your tax returns.

Mark Khan, Tampa

defrocked priest

Vatican defrocks anti-abortion priest for blasphemous messages | December 19

Father Frank Pavone uses Christianity to stir up anger and hatred, damn his political opponents, and foster a relationship with Donald Trump that I found incestuous. I have always considered him a model of what a Christian should not be. A minister of truth must not coast with the master of lies.

Yet I was troubled by the action the Vatican took against him for two reasons. Today, the faithful deserve the transparency of a church which for too long has covered the most ignominious crimes with the mantle of Noah. Moreover, most American Catholics who have committed their lives to a crusade against legalized abortion will feel abandoned by the church they have faithfully served. Regardless of whether abortion should be legal or illegal (and I believe it should be legal), we must never forget that abortion takes a human life. The action of the Vatican seems to minimize the tragedy of abortion.

Lodovico Balducci, Tampa

Calm already

Three major failures in Florida | Editorial

I question the logic behind the Times Editorial Boards’ decision to highlight three major failings within the state of Florida. These problems have existed for many years. Hard-hearted, elitist, anti-public school, anti-healthcare for the poor, and anti-living wage governance of the state is more likely to deal with these problems with the same ruthless, myopic, one-dimensional solution that it has. applied to the problem of home insurance. This fix has taken all the burden off the owners. Please do not report any other issues to these incompetents for them to look into for resolution. Life is hard enough here in Florida without those in-charge salespeople helping out for a while.

Brian Valsavage, St. Petersburg

