BBC urged to review China adverts by Lord David Alton – Deadline





EXCLUSIVE: A UK lawmaker and member of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China has urged the BBC to rethink its business decision to produce adverts for Chinese state media outlets. Lord David Alton has written to Tim Davie, the BBC’s chief executive, asking him to review the activity of the BBC StoryWorks business unit after Deadline revealed its links to China. In an investigation published on Wednesday, we revealed that StoryWorks had partnered with at least 18 Chinese clients, including nine state-affiliated bodies, despite protests from the BBC’s own journalists. StoryWorks produced a glossy ad campaign for China Global Television Network after it was banned from airing in the UK. Xinhua, the state news agency, and Huawei, the controversial tech giant, were among other StoryWorks clients. In a letter to Davie, Lord Alton said: ‘I am writing to ask you to reconsider this arrangement. It is difficult to see how it can be legitimate to provide revenue to a state credibly accused of genocide and crimes against humanity (not to mention the imprisonment of journalists and democracy advocates). The BBC has defended StoryWorks’ relationship with China’s propaganda machine, saying StoryWorks was “entirely separate” from its newsgathering operations and that contracts with state media do not prevent journalists from reporting. reports about the country “without fear or favour”. Lord Alton told Deadline: “It is simply unrealistic to believe that trade relations with the Chinese Communist Party have no bearing on behavior. I eat his bread, I sing his song. The BBC says contracts with Chinese state media do not prevent journalists from reporting on the country “without fear or favour”. Truly? This represents either disturbing naivety or sleight of hand. Lord Alton was among a group of nine British lawmakers banned from entering China last year after criticizing Xi Jinping’s regime. Boris Johnson, the then British Prime Minister, said he had played a role in “bringing to light the gross human rights abuses being perpetrated against Uyghur Muslims”. The crusader peer shared platforms with Uyghurs and helped give voice to dissidents and activists who he said had been “bullied and intimidated” by the Chinese government. He also monitored Hong Kong’s last free elections, investigating the fate of pre-democratic leaders. Lord Alton sits on the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China, an international group of lawmakers who focus on relations with the communist superpower. The BBC said: “Hosting advertising outside the UK allows us to generate revenue to invest in the BBC, including our world-class, independent and unbiased journalism. All ads comply with our strict advertising and sponsorship guidelines. Commercial work is entirely separate and does not affect our journalistic output, which continues to cover China-related issues in depth without fear or favour.

