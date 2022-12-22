Donald Trump somehow avoided a mandatory IRS tax audit for two years as president





Donald Trump paid no federal taxes in 2020 and did not undergo a mandatory Internal Revenue Service audit during his first two years in the White House, according to a House Ways and Means Committee report released Tuesday, so that the panel was preparing to make the former presidents’ tax records public. The report, which follows a long battle to obtain closely guarded financial information from Trump, opens up new avenues of potential legal vulnerability for the former president and has already sparked calls for legislation to help the IRS restore its integrity.

The evidence is clear, Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal said Tuesday, before the committee votes along party lines to release Trump’s tax information. Congress must intervene.

In accordance with IRS policy, the President and Vice President are subject to automatic tax audits each year. But according to the committee, the program was dormant during Trump’s presidency; his returns were not audited in 2017 or 2018, and the IRS only informed him that his 2015 taxes would be audited on April 3, 2019, the same day Neal requested his returns. This is a major failure of the IRS under the previous administration, and certainly not what we hoped to find, Neal said in his statement Tuesday, calling on Congress to codify annual presidential tax audits into federal law. . House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she would move quickly to pass the legislation proposed by Neals in the final days of Democratic control of the House: The American people deserve to know without a doubt that no one is above above the law, Pelosi said.

Democrats on the Ways and Means Committee will also release six years of Trump’s tax filings in the coming days, after redacting documents containing sensitive information. But Tuesday’s panel report already contained significant revelations: Although he brought in tens of millions in revenue, he only paid $750 in 2016 and 2017 and nothing in 2020, citing business losses. He paid $641,931 in 2015, $999,466 in 2018 and $133,445 in 2019. This follows a 2020 New York Times report, which found that Trump had not paid income tax for 10 of the last 15 years and detailed his decades of tax evasion, often through sleazy. means. (An earlier Times investigation found instances of what appeared to be outright fraud in its tax practices.)

Trump has long sought to hide his financial information from the public; he broke with decades of tradition when he refused to release his tax returns during his election run, lying that he couldn’t because he was being audited. I don’t mind releasing it, he said in 2016. I am undergoing a routine audit and it will be released.

He never published these big, beautiful returns, and fought to prevent Congress from getting them, insisting that congressional investigators were trying to hurt him politically. But the Neals committee was successful in securing the records last month after the Supreme Court declined to intervene on Trump’s behalf and voted on Tuesday to release the 2015-20 records. It will certainly invite scrutiny of Trump’s practices, which he has tried to avoid for years. It could also put the IRS under the microscope and its leadership under Trump. Charles Rettig, whom Trump nominated in 2018, previously defended Trump’s decision not to release his taxes during the 2016 campaign for the first year of Trump’s presidency, told The Times he doesn’t know why. the presidential audit had not been conducted: “That seems to me to be a legitimate question,” Koskinen said. If the IRS had the responsibility and did not audit, what is the explanation?

Democrats suggested the issue was a priority on Tuesday as they voted to free Trump’s taxes. He’s more than a twisted man, Rep. Bill Pascrell said after the vote. But Republicans, who take control of the House next month, have accused them of playing politics, with Ways and Means Committee member Kevin Brady saying Democrats are triggering a cycle of political retaliation in Congress. Neal pushed back against Brady’s warning, saying that while the weight of our work is heavy, there was a need to ensure that our tax laws are administered fairly and without preference. The facts are overwhelming, he says. This is not the type of abuse I want for our tax code.

This all comes during a particularly bad time for Trump: he is under investigation for his handling of classified documents; his family business was convicted of tax evasion; and the January 6 committee this week recommended that the Department of Justice prosecute him on four counts: obstruction of official process of the United States government, conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to to make a false statement and incitement, assistance or aid and comfort. an insurrection.

