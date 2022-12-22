Masks back in parliament amid Covid scare in China, PM Modi and MPs spotted with face coverings





Amid the Covid scare, several MPs, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others, were spotted wearing masks in parliament on Thursday.

New Delhi ,

Prime Minister Modi and other MPs were spotted wearing masks at Rajya Sabha on Thursday. (Photo: NNA)

By India Today Web Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, Lok Sabha Chairman Om Birla and other MPs were seen wearing face masks during the proceedings of Parliament on Thursday amid fresh concerns over Covid, which erupted after the Covid-19 scare in China. In Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla also urged all MPs to wear masks and raise awareness of proper Covid behavior. Former Union Health Minister Harshvardhan told ANI that masks are quite effective when it comes to Covid and all timely precautions should be taken. “There is no harm in wearing masks because they also protect us from pollutants in the air,” he said. READ | Covid-19: We finally know why we lose our sense of smell due to viral infection The decision was taken after four cases of Omicron’s BF.7 sub-variant, which were reported in China, have been detected so far in India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was spotted wearing a mask at Rajya Sabha today, will hold a high-level meeting at 3.30pm today to provide an update on the Covid situation. The Health Minister will also address both Houses of Parliament on Thursday to brief on the Covid situation in the country. Meanwhile, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the two Speakers of Parliament had asked members to wear face masks during the debates, but opposition leaders did not wear masks, which shows their attitude towards covid guidelines. Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar wears a mask in the House today. Covid cases are increasing in many countries, especially China, driven by a variant of Omicron. BF.7 is a subline of the Omicron BA.5 variant and is thought to be more contagious than other coronavirus variants known to date. It is highly transmissible, has a shorter incubation period, and a greater ability to cause reinfection or even infect vaccinated people. Lok Sabha President Om Birla in Parliament today. READ | Covid variant responsible for China surge now in India, Center on alert mode The Center has already advised people to get vaccinated and to wear masks. Random sample testing will be carried out at airports for passengers arriving from China and other countries to track infection. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister Piyush Goyal wearing a mask in Parliament today. States/UTs have been requested to send samples of all Covid-19 positive cases daily to INSACOG Genome Sequencing Laboratories (IGSL), for sequencing, to track new variants, if any. . Regarding the work of parliament, the Lok Sabha has been adjourned until 2 p.m. as the opposition calls for a discussion on the Sino-Indian border issue. The opposition boycotted the Rajya Sabha debates for the whole day to discuss the border issue with China. Posted on: December 22, 2022

