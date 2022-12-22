Politics
Hardened by other countries, Jokowi becomes harder to fight
Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will officially ban bauxite ore exports from June 2023. However, this is not the first time, previously Jokowi also banned nickel exports until the Indonesia be taken to the World Trade Organization (WTO).
As is known, Indonesia has “treasure” reserves of various commodities, including nickel. In fact, national nickel reserves are the largest in the world.
Nickel is a type of base metal that is expected to become a future commodity. Nickel is one of the mined metals that is used for various purposes.
There are two types of nickel in the market, namely Class I and Class II nickel. Class II nickel is primarily used for making stainless steel, while Class I is used for other products such as electric car battery components.
Based on USGS data as of January 2020 and Geological Agency 2019, citing the Nickel Booklet published by the Department of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) 2020, the nickel reserves of Indonesia are recorded at 72 million tonnes of nickel (including limonite/low-grade nickel). This amount reaches 52% of the world’s total nickel reserves of 139,419,000 tons of nickel.
After Indonesia there is Australia with nickel reserves reaching 15%, then Brazil 8%, Russia 5% and a combination of a number of other countries such as the Philippines, China, Canada and others 20%.
Indonesia has a nickel ore grade reaching 11.7 billion tons and reserves of 4.5 billion tons, including low-grade nickel. (nickel limonite) and high quality nickel (nickel saprolite).
The age of Indonesia’s nickel ore reserves is said to be up to 73 years, for low-grade nickel ore less than 1.5% (nickel limonite).
The reserve age assumption comes from the amount of nickel limonite ore reserves reaching 1.7 billion tonnes and the need for domestic processing (smelter) capacity of 24 million tonnes per year.
Processing of low-grade nickel ore typically uses hydrometallurgical technology to form mixed hydroxide precipitate (MHP) and nickel hydroxide (NiOH).
MHP and NiOH products can be processed into raw materials for electric vehicle battery components and new renewable energy (EBT) based power plants such as solar power plants (PLTS).
Meanwhile, for high-grade nickel ore above 1.5% (nickel saprolite), the reserve age would be sufficient for the next 27 years.
This calculation assumes that the amount of saprolite ore is 2.6 billion tons and the ore demand capacity for domestic smelters reaches 95.5 million tons per year.
“High-grade nickel ore typically uses pyrometallurgical technology that can produce matte nickel products, nickel pig iron (NPI) and ferronickel (FeNi),” the Nickel Booklet statement wrote.
Production
Uncompromisingly, on the production side, Indonesia also took first place. According to data from the US Geological Survey (USGS) 2021, Indonesia is the country with the largest nickel production in the world. In fact, the USGS predicts that Indonesia’s nickel production in 2021 will successfully increase by up to 30% with the largest contribution from integrated nickel pig iron and stainless steel projects.
|
From the start until 2019, Indonesia was recorded as always exporting raw nickel ore, which is also cheaper.
However, on January 1, 2020, the Indonesian government started enforcing a nickel ore export ban stipulated by Regulation of the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) Number 11 of 2019, Second Amendment to the Regulation of the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources. Issue 25 of 2018 concerning mining and coal activities. This is a step to relaunch the industrial downstream in order to encourage value addition in the country.
Proven, in the notes of SOE Minister Erick Thohir, in 2021 the value added of nickel exports through the downstream will reach 2,600% or become US$27 billion or the equivalent of Rs 421 trillion (assuming a exchange rate of 15,595 rupees/US$) compared to previous years which were only 1 billion dollars.
Meanwhile, according to records of the Coordinating Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Investment (Kemenko Marves), the value added of downstream nickel exports reached US$33 billion or IDR 514 trillion (rate rate of IDR 15,595 per US dollar) for the period January-October. Period 2022.
The termination policy to stop nickel ore exports is not without advantages and disadvantages. The European Union (EU), which depends on RI’s nickel supplies, immediately took the issue to the World Trade Organization (WTO). The economic cooperation bloc on the blue continent feels disadvantaged by the policies of the Indonesian government.
According to the results of the lawsuit, Indonesia lost the lawsuit of the EU before the Dispute Settlement Body (DSB) of the WTO regarding the ban on nickel ore exports since the beginning of 2020.
However, Indonesia formally filed an appeal against the World Trade Organization (WTO) ruling in mid-December 2022.
Not yet finished with the WTO lawsuit, Indonesia has once again become the topic of world conversation. The reason is that Jokowi will again ban the export of one of Indonesia’s “treasures”, namely bauxite, in June 2023.
|
