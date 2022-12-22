Does Trump NFT trading cards use stolen copyrighted images?





Donald Trump borrowed his famous campaign slogans America First and Make America Great Again from much older political movements. An entire paragraph from his wife Melanias’ speech at the 2016 Republican National Convention was excerpted from Michelle Obama’s speech at the 2008 convention. The Trumps celebrated her inauguration by eating plagiarized cake. Trump’s post-presidential picture book, Our Journey Together, has no photo credits, and he reportedly thwarted a book project by his chief White House photographer so he could use his work and keep all the profits.

So when Trump released a collection of $99 NFT trading cards last week, there were several reasons to be wary of the images Trump described as incredible ART from my life and career! were not entirely original. And sure enough, online sleuths were quick to note that the rapidly selling collection of 45,000 NFTs appears to feature copyrighted and unattributed images from various sources on the internet.

Journalist Matthew Sheffield of The Young Turks was one of the first to point out quirks in Trump’s illustrations (beyond the fact that they depict Trump engaging in adventurous activities he never attempted in his life). real life and career). For example, at least three of the cards suggest Trump is shopping at Amazon, DNW Outdoors, and Mens Wearhouse:

It appears that Donald Trump’s NFT image of himself as a cowboy is from an Amazon image that has been slightly edited. https://t.co/B0b2SUSbX9 pic.twitter.com/OA8L2rHw4J

— Matthew Sheffield (@mattsheffield) December 16, 2022

This is the image from which the Trump NFT tuxedo appears to have been created.

It’s normal for a fake billionaire to put on a tuxedo from Men’s Wearhouse. The white bow tie is pitifully constructed. https://t.co/cNL2Pno3Jm pic.twitter.com/8UjaDJ2zbZ

— Matthew Sheffield (@mattsheffield) December 16, 2022

Trump’s NFT of him pretending to be a hunter (something he wouldn’t be caught doing in real life) appears to be derived from this set of waders https://t.co/OepeYADNB6 pic.twitter.com/cJ8sxDu5m2

— Matthew Sheffield (@mattsheffield) December 16, 2022

Another is strikingly similar to photographer Benedict Redgroves’ image of a prototype NASA spacesuit, which was posted by Wired.

The NFT image of astronaut Trump appears to have been a recolored image that was stolen from @benedictredgrov https://t.co/pDAn59q3MP pic.twitter.com/96IH697ikH

— Matthew Sheffield (@mattsheffield) December 16, 2022

And, somewhat surprisingly, it appears the illustration of Trump as a fighter jet pilot was adapted from a Shutterstock image, not a still from Top Gun: Maverick.

Trump NFT fighter jet pilot appears to be a Shutterstock image. They fired him? https://t.co/uMtVqpnS8d pic.twitter.com/i6x7nn5nec

— Matthew Sheffield (@mattsheffield) December 16, 2022

Another Twitter user noticed that the map depicting Trump’s golf course looks particularly realistic because it’s an edited Reuters image.

The Trump golf NFT is a simplified, Photoshopped version of a David Moir/Reuters file photo from 2011, when Trump was playing at his Scottish club.

Even the creases in his pants are the same, lolz!

Has Reuters given the green light to this? Yeah. pic.twitter.com/BAEnO2qYYe

— SkeeterBombay (@SkeeterBombay) December 18, 2022

Others spotted Shutterstock and Adobe watermarks that weren’t completely erased from artwork:

EXCLUSIVE: Part of Donald Trump’s New NFT Collection shows Adobe watermark in background #40457 #32488 #21100 #DonaldTrumpNFTs #NFTs #news #cryptocurrencies #NFTCommunity pic.twitter.com/iEWBYIlSpJ

— Telo News (@TELO_OFFICIAL) December 19, 2022

Example of one of his NFTs where they forgot to remove the entire watermark. pic.twitter.com/DY5gwVj2LD

— whalechart.org (@WhaleChart) December 17, 2022

The FAQ on CollectTrumpCards.com states that the images were designed by illustrator Clark Mitchell, who has worked with many top brands:

Award-winning illustrator Clark Mitchell designed the beautiful images for the digital Trump trading cards. With over 40 years of digital illustration and design, Clark has built a career like no other. He has significant working relationships with brands such as Star Wars, Hasbro, Mattel, Marvel, Time Magazine, Coors, Budweiser, Disney, Corona and Coca-Cola. His journey has also taken him into the realms of sports and entertainment designing for the NBA, NFL, MLB, movies, musicians, professional athletes and more.

Artnet reported that Mitchell has become a favorite for celebrity NFT projects. His illustration of R&B singer Ginuwine opening his shirt to show off a Superman costume, which is somewhat similar to one of the Trump NFT designs, was removed from Mitchells Instagram and Twitter after Past Presidents’ NFT Collection went live. December 15.

As of this writing, Mitchell has not responded to questions about claims that copyrighted images were used in Trump card designs. Neither does NFT INT LLC, the company behind Trumps NFT business, which operates out of a mailbox at a UPS store in a mall in Park City, Utah, according to an investigation. unresolved from the Salt Lake Tribune.

Perhaps we will learn that all images used in the Trumps NFT collection were properly licensed. But the Trump mysteries really never end.

