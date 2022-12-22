Turkey raises minimum wage by 55% as inflation and cost of living crisis rage

Turkey announced a 55% hike in its minimum wage on Thursday, amid a cost of living crisis that has thrown millions into financial hardship, hammered small businesses and left many unable to support themselves. procure basic commodities.

The move is aimed at mitigating the impact of the soaring cost of living, but economists fear it could push inflation even higher. The country’s official inflation rate is currently at 84.4%, its highest level in 24 years.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in a televised speech from Ankara on Thursday, said the monthly minimum wage would be raised to 8,500 liras ($455) from 2023. More than 30% of Turkey’s workforce is on minimum wage, according to Turkish officials. .

There is also a political angle, according to the country’s analysts: general elections in Turkey are due to take place in June 2023.

Timothy Ash, emerging markets strategist at BlueBay Asset Management, told CNBC in an email: “Motive = winning the election. Impact = higher inflation.”

The country’s inflation rate slowed for the first time in more than 18 months in November, rising to 84.4% a year, down slightly from 85.5% the previous month.

“For now, the minimum wage is the highest in Turkey for 20 years,” Ragip Soylu, Turkish bureau chief for Middle East Eye, wrote in a tweet. “It will go very well with Erdogan’s hard core like in July. He will get some points. However, it will be important to see if the impact will continue until the presidential elections”