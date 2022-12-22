Covid-19 Review Meeting: Prime Minister Modi to Review Coronavirus Situation in High-Level Meeting, Key Developments | India News

Here are the main developments related to Covid-19:

Step up surveillance, wear masks

‘Samjhiye timeline’: Cong’s jibe in government over PM’s meeting

“Follow the Covid protocol or postpone Bharat Jodo Yatra”

UP CM organizes a meeting with the managers of team 9

IMA urges people to follow Covid-appropriate behavior

Delhi calls for emergency meeting

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting on Thursday to review the Covid situation and other related aspects in the country amid renewed scare over variants.Amid an upsurge in global Covid-19 cases, the Center has adopted a series of measures to deal with the situation in the country.The Center has notified all states and UTs to intensify sample collection and genome sequencing to identify possible new variants.See also: Coronavirus Live UpdatesUnion Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a high-level meeting on Wednesday to review the current Covid-19 situation in the country and the preparedness of the public health system for the surveillance, containment and management of the pandemic.There has been an increase in Covid cases in China, Japan, South Korea, France and the United States. The spike is attributed to new Omicron subvariant BF.7, which has also been detected in four Indian states.The government will start randomly testing 2% of all international passengers arriving at its airports for COVID-19, the country’s Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has told parliament.Mandaviya urged states to remain vigilant and raise awareness about wearing face masks and using hand sanitizers, especially in view of upcoming festivals and New Year celebrations.The ever-changing nature of the virus poses a threat to global health in a way that affects virtually every country, he said.“Ahead of upcoming festivals and New Year celebrations, States should also strive to ensure effective outreach within the community on adherence to COVID-appropriate behavior, which includes the use of masks, hand hygiene and respiratory hygiene practices, in addition to respecting physical distancing,” he said. said.On Thursday, Congress slammed the government over the prime minister’s Covid meeting and said it “understands the timeline”.Accusing the government of selectively going after Bharat Jodo Yatra over Covid concerns, Congress had pointed out that the BJP was staging marches in Karnataka and Rajasthan, and claimed that public health was far too serious an issue to do party politics.Earlier on Wednesday, the Union Health Minister urged Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Ashok Gehlot to strictly follow Covid guidelines during the Bharat Jodo Yatra or postpone it.In a letter to Congress leaders, the health minister said the use of masks and sanitizers should be implemented, adding that only vaccinated people should participate in the yatra.Congress leader Salman Khurshid said the party would follow all Covid-19 precautions but Bharat Jodo Yatra would not stop.On Thursday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urged officials to raise awareness about mask use in crowded and public spaces.He asked them to proceed with the genome sequencing of each positive case. Also told them to increase the pace of Covid testing and precautionary dose.The Indian Medical Association has alerted and called on the public to follow Covid-appropriate behavior with immediate effect.Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also called for an emergency meeting to review preparations regarding the Covid-19 situation.The meeting will take place in the presence of the Chief Deputy Minister Manish Sisodie and other ministers.The Delhi government is monitoring the Covid-19 situation and the chief minister has directed the health department to ensure the genome sequencing of the samples and take other necessary measures to deal with any eventuality.According to health department officials, samples from those who test positive with a CT value of less than 25 will be sent for genome sequencing.

“Covid is not over yet, be vigilant”

After a meeting with senior health officials, the Minister of Health called for strengthening the surveillance system to ensure rapid detection of new variants, if any, circulating in the country.

“COVID is not over yet. I have ordered everyone involved to be vigilant and step up surveillance. We are ready to handle any situation,” the minister tweeted after the meeting. review.

“Mask yourself”

Dr. VK Paul, Member-Health, NITI Aayog urged people to use a mask in crowded spaces, both indoors and outdoors.

The use of masks is all the more important for people with comorbidities or older, he added.

Four cases of BF.7 in India

India has reported four cases of Covid-19 caused by the BF.7 variant, a new sub-variant of the Omicron strain that has been behind the rapid spike in infections in China since July.

Three cases have been reported in Gujarat and one has been confirmed in Odisha, the sources said. All four patients were either asymptomatic or had mild symptoms and have now recovered.

This has been confirmed by health officials in both states. Gujarat health department officials said the two infected in Ahmedabad were locals, while the one in Vadodara was a INR the United States. The cases were recorded in July, September and November.

Omicron BF.7 sub-variant

Experts say while the BF.7 subvariant is responsible for a spike in Covid cases in countries like China, Japan and South Korea, it would take India a bit longer to assess its impact.

According to ICMR Honorary Scientist Emeritus Dr. NK Mehra, BF.7 is a sub-variant of Omicron’s BA.5 strain. “It has a reproduction value of over 10…meaning an infected individual can infect at least 10 others,” he said.

Mehra, however, added that the ability of the new variant to cause severe disease is not yet known.

“In India, most people have hybrid immunity due to widespread infection and vaccination. I don’t think there is cause for concern. However, caution is key in dealing with the pandemic which is far from over,” he added.