Jokowi wants to open a new Indonesia-Vietnam airline





We must immediately restore the flow of goods and tourist traffic to the pre-pandemic period Bogor, W Java (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has expressed interest in opening a new air route between Indonesia and Vietnam, as well as revitalizing the previously opened route. “Direct air links between the business and tourist centers of the two countries need to be revitalized. The airlines of the two countries are expected to finalize plans for new air links from Da Nang to Denpasar and Ho Chi Minh-Jakarta as well as adding of the Jakarta – Ho Chi Minh City Flight,” President Jokowi said at the presidential palace in Bogor on Thursday. President Jokowi made the statement during a press conference with President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Nguyn Xuân Phúc. President Phúc is on a state visit to Indonesia from December 21 to 23, 2022. “We must immediately restore the flow of goods and tourist traffic to the pre-pandemic period,” President Jokowi remarked. During the meeting, a memorandum of understanding was agreed on cooperation in energy and mineral resources, cooperation in the fight against terrorism and cooperation in eradicating the illegal trade in narcotics. “I hope that cooperation in the field of fisheries and the eradication of illegal fishing will be strengthened by accelerating the finalization of the memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the maritime and in the field of fisheries,” President Jokowi said. . The two leaders also discussed several regional issues. “The priority of Indonesia’s ASEAN Chairmanship for 2023 is to emphasize ASEAN’s pivotal role in maintaining regional stability and peace and ASEAN’s pivotal role in the transformation of South Asia. Southeast into a center of economic growth,” President Jokowi remarked. The president hailed Vietnam’s support for Indonesia’s ASEAN chairmanship. President Phúc, in his statement, said Vietnam fully supports the theme of Indonesia’s ASEAN Chairmanship in 2023, “ASEAN Matters: The Epicenter of Growth.” “Next year, we will hold our 10-year strategic partnership, and there are two things that are the direction of this cooperation, namely, increasing the exchange of high-level delegations from the two countries and translating our agreement into reality. and realize ASEAN’s agenda to implement the Strategic Partnership in 2024 – 2028,” President Phúc said. President Phúc said Indonesia and Vietnam have agreed to reach a trade target worth $15 billion by 2028. “We need to diversify investment areas for the economic communities of the two countries, especially in terms of green economy, green transformation and renewable energy,” President Phúc remarked. In the area of ​​security and defence, President Phúc urged to continue strengthening cooperation in the region, including in regional forums. “Regarding the South China Sea, Vietnam congratulates Indonesia on Indonesia’s success as G20 Chairman. Vietnam fully supports Indonesia as ASEAN Chairman in 2023,” he said. notice President Phúc. Related News: Indonesia, Vietnam agree new bilateral trade target

