Celebrities born on Christmas Day

Sharing your birthday with one of the biggest parties of the year might not be all it takes – with many people citing fewer gifts as a reason for wishing their birthdays weren’t around Christmas.

The Christian celebration marks the birth of Jesus Christ, however, whether or not he was born on December 25 is highly disputed.

Here are some of the most current celebrities who were born on Christmas Day:

Justin Trudeau

The Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, was born on Christmas Day 1971.

In office since 2015 and leader of the Liberal Party since 2013, he is the second youngest prime minister in Canadian history.

Annie Lennox

Born on Christmas Day 1954, the Scottish singer-songwriter is best known as a member of the hit 80s band, the Eurythmics.

Some of his most successful songs include “Sweet Dreams”, “There Must Be an Angel” and “Here Comes the Rain Again”.

Since then, she has become a prominent political activist and philanthropist raising awareness and funds for various causes.

In 2010, she performed at the Rally for Human Rights at the 2010 International AIDS Conference held in Vienna.

Dido

Born in Kensington in 1971, Dido achieved international success with her debut album No Angel which sold over 21 million copies worldwide.

She has an incredibly successful career with hits like “White Flag” and “Life for Rent.”

During her career, she has been nominated for and won numerous awards, including the Billboard Music Awards Top Adult Contemporary Track and multiple Brit Awards, to name a few.

Chris Kamara

Another famous face celebrating his birthday on Christmas Day is Chris Kamara.

The former professional footballer and football manager now works as a football presenter and analyst at Sky Sports.

Shane McGowan

Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan was also born on Christmas Day in Kent in 1957.

Between 1985 and 1987, MacGowan co-wrote “Fairytale of New York”, which he performed with Kirsty MacColl.

Helena Christensen

The 51-year-old Danish model and photographer was born in Copenhagen in 1968.

Helena Christensen is a former Victoria’s Secret angel, clothing designer and beauty queen appearing as Miss Universe Denmark in 1986.

She is aware of climate change and works tirelessly to raise funds for breast cancer charities.

Noel Hogan

Cranberries guitarist and co-songwriter Noel Hogan was born on December 25, 1971.

The group has sold over 40 million records worldwide, Noel has released eight albums with the Cranberries.

Following the death of singer Dolores O’Riordan in 2018, Hogan confirmed that the Cranberries had disbanded following the release of the 2019 posthumous album In the Endin.

At the time, he said, “The Cranberries without Dolores just isn’t The Cranberries…we won’t be replacing our friend and lead singer”.

There are also many celebrities who celebrate their birthdays on Christmas Eve, including:

Ricky Martin

The Puerto Rican singer best known for “Living La Vida Loca” was born on Christmas Eve in 1971.

Ricky Martin’s solo musical career began in 1991, but he has since worked as a songwriter, actor, author, record producer and humanitarian. He has supported UNICEF’s efforts in the fight for children’s rights, particularly in the area of ​​child trafficking among many other worthy causes.

Lemmy Kilmister

Lemmy Kilmister, better known as Lemmy, is best known as the founder, vocalist, bassist, primary songwriter and only continuous member of the rock band Motrhead.

Born on Christmas Eve, Lemmy sadly passed away in December 2015.

Ryan Seacrest

The American radio personality, TV host and producer was born in 1971.

He is best known for hosting American Idol as well as spin-off shows for Keeping Up With The Kardashians and more.

Louis Tomlinson

A member of One Direction, Louis Tomlinson was born on Christmas Eve in 1991.

The star rose to fame appearing on the X-Factor where he was eliminated and then redeemed as a member of the group.

Ava Gardner

Born in 1922, Ava Gardner was an American actress and singer who first signed with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer in 1941.

She has become something of a sex symbol and icon, her most famous films include The Night of the Iguana and On the Beach.

Married three times, her last marriage was to Frank Sinatra which was short-lived from 1951 to 1957.

Ava died in 1990 at the age of 78.

