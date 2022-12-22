Politics
Celebrities born on Christmas Day
Sharing your birthday with one of the biggest parties of the year might not be all it takes – with many people citing fewer gifts as a reason for wishing their birthdays weren’t around Christmas.
The Christian celebration marks the birth of Jesus Christ, however, whether or not he was born on December 25 is highly disputed.
Here are some of the most current celebrities who were born on Christmas Day:
Justin Trudeau
The Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, was born on Christmas Day 1971.
In office since 2015 and leader of the Liberal Party since 2013, he is the second youngest prime minister in Canadian history.
Annie Lennox
Born on Christmas Day 1954, the Scottish singer-songwriter is best known as a member of the hit 80s band, the Eurythmics.
Some of his most successful songs include “Sweet Dreams”, “There Must Be an Angel” and “Here Comes the Rain Again”.
Since then, she has become a prominent political activist and philanthropist raising awareness and funds for various causes.
In 2010, she performed at the Rally for Human Rights at the 2010 International AIDS Conference held in Vienna.
Dido
Born in Kensington in 1971, Dido achieved international success with her debut album No Angel which sold over 21 million copies worldwide.
She has an incredibly successful career with hits like “White Flag” and “Life for Rent.”
During her career, she has been nominated for and won numerous awards, including the Billboard Music Awards Top Adult Contemporary Track and multiple Brit Awards, to name a few.
Chris Kamara
Another famous face celebrating his birthday on Christmas Day is Chris Kamara.
The former professional footballer and football manager now works as a football presenter and analyst at Sky Sports.
Shane McGowan
Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan was also born on Christmas Day in Kent in 1957.
Between 1985 and 1987, MacGowan co-wrote “Fairytale of New York”, which he performed with Kirsty MacColl.
Helena Christensen
The 51-year-old Danish model and photographer was born in Copenhagen in 1968.
Helena Christensen is a former Victoria’s Secret angel, clothing designer and beauty queen appearing as Miss Universe Denmark in 1986.
She is aware of climate change and works tirelessly to raise funds for breast cancer charities.
Noel Hogan
Cranberries guitarist and co-songwriter Noel Hogan was born on December 25, 1971.
The group has sold over 40 million records worldwide, Noel has released eight albums with the Cranberries.
Following the death of singer Dolores O’Riordan in 2018, Hogan confirmed that the Cranberries had disbanded following the release of the 2019 posthumous album In the Endin.
At the time, he said, “The Cranberries without Dolores just isn’t The Cranberries…we won’t be replacing our friend and lead singer”.
There are also many celebrities who celebrate their birthdays on Christmas Eve, including:
Ricky Martin
The Puerto Rican singer best known for “Living La Vida Loca” was born on Christmas Eve in 1971.
Ricky Martin’s solo musical career began in 1991, but he has since worked as a songwriter, actor, author, record producer and humanitarian. He has supported UNICEF’s efforts in the fight for children’s rights, particularly in the area of child trafficking among many other worthy causes.
Lemmy Kilmister
Lemmy Kilmister, better known as Lemmy, is best known as the founder, vocalist, bassist, primary songwriter and only continuous member of the rock band Motrhead.
Born on Christmas Eve, Lemmy sadly passed away in December 2015.
Ryan Seacrest
The American radio personality, TV host and producer was born in 1971.
He is best known for hosting American Idol as well as spin-off shows for Keeping Up With The Kardashians and more.
Louis Tomlinson
A member of One Direction, Louis Tomlinson was born on Christmas Eve in 1991.
The star rose to fame appearing on the X-Factor where he was eliminated and then redeemed as a member of the group.
READ MORE:One Direction star Louis Tomlinson visits New Forest pub
Ava Gardner
Born in 1922, Ava Gardner was an American actress and singer who first signed with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer in 1941.
She has become something of a sex symbol and icon, her most famous films include The Night of the Iguana and On the Beach.
Married three times, her last marriage was to Frank Sinatra which was short-lived from 1951 to 1957.
Ava died in 1990 at the age of 78.
Did we miss any celebrities from the list? Let us know in the comments.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theargus.co.uk/news/23207950.celebrities-born-christmas-day/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Celebrities born on Christmas Day
- Every recruit from Alabama football league of 2023 with highlights
- On the hood: How the hooded dress became a red carpet staple this season
- What is an aftershock? Learn about smaller earthquakes affecting Northern California.
- ‘The Xmas Files’ offers quality entertainment | Daily Gate City – Keokuk, Iowa
- Massive water main break floods streets and halts traffic in Hollywood neighborhood – NBC 6 South Florida
- From Cold Type to Digital Arena: A Tribute to Dennis Dorsey
- Cricket: Pakistani name exhausted team for Black Caps tests
- Avatar 2: The Way of Water Actor Dispels Fan Frustration With Boring Ending Scene
- Google tweaks Chrome release schedule to limit impact of nasty bug
- Jokowi wants to open a new Indonesia-Vietnam airline
- Covid-19 Review Meeting: Prime Minister Modi to Review Coronavirus Situation in High-Level Meeting, Key Developments | India News