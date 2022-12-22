Prime Minister Modi chairs critical meeting as China’s Covid surge worsens – Key takeaways





On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi provided an update on the COVID-19 situation and held a high-level virtual meeting. The meeting was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and CEO of NITI Aayog among others. The meeting comes a day after the Minister of Health reviewed the COVID-19 situation in different states and urged people to adopt Covid-appropriate behavior, including wearing masks in crowded places and getting vaccinated. . According to media reports, a detailed presentation was given on Covid preparedness by the Health Secretary during the report. The meeting comes on the sidelines of the global outbreak of COVID-19 cases caused by the BF.7 variant, a new sub-variant of the Omicron strain. India has so far reportedly recorded four cases of COVID-19 caused by the BF.7 variant, with three cases reported in Gujarat and one in Odisha. All four patients were either asymptomatic or had mild symptoms and have now recovered, according to reports. Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in his statement to Lok Sabha said, “We have also started random sampling by RT-PCR among passengers arriving at international airports in the country. We are committed to fighting the pandemic and taking appropriate measures. Mandaviya also advised all states to ensure people wear masks, use sanitizers and adhere to social distancing norms during the holidays and the New Year season, news agency ANI reported. According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health, India recorded 185 new coronavirus infections, while active cases fell to 3,402. With this, the total tally of Covid cases was recorded at over 4, 46 crores and the current death toll stands at 5,30,681 with one death reported in the last 24 hours.

